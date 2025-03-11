City planners approve enabling works for Newcastle’s historic Founders Place

Newcastle City Council planners have approved crucial enabling works that will unlock a multi-million pound mixed-use development in the heart of Newcastle.

With One Public Estate brownfield funding already secured for the site, the unanimous decision today (March 7) now allows for the first phase of clearance and remediation within the growing Founders Place scheme. Developed by igloo, the neglected and derelict site will evolve into the Orchard Yard housing scheme.

The funding is to help build thousands of new homes as part of the Government’s plans to get the country building again, create jobs and grow the economy. This multi-million-pound boost is awarded to councils to unlock disused brownfield sites. Newcastle City Council were successful in securing £2,4m in the last funding round with £1.65m allocated to bring forward housing on Founders Place.

The South Street site, once home to workshops of the Stephenson Engineering Manufactory, has seen various industrial uses over the decades but fell into disrepair after the last tenant, Doves Building Merchant, left in 2004. The Machine Shop and Smith’s Shop derelict shells are now deemed dangerous and inaccessible.

The enabling work will now allow for the clearing out asbestos, removal of unsafe structures – largely added in the 20th Century with little or no historical value – and put in new retaining structures. This will also unlock millions of pounds of inward investment with the site eventually seeing circa 70 homes being developed.

The phased plans will reinvent the Machine Shop whilst retaining and restoring the fabric of the earliest industrial structures. This will all help bring South Street back to life by providing family homes and apartments, along with business space, a public park and courtyard.

Accessed from Sussex Street, the Smith’s Shop will complement its neighbour by providing further housing and public spaces. Combined, the two developments will once again be open to the public, enhancing the wider area.

Insiyah Khushnood from igloo, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for the enabling work which is the first essential step to breathing new life into this derelict site of the former Stephenson Works. Without these works the site would remain abandoned but now we have the opportunity to take the first steps in this important regeneration scheme that will create a thriving residential community within an unused and forgotten part of the city.”

Cabinet member for Economy, Jobs and Skills, Cllr Dan Greenhough, said: “I am delighted that planning committee have approved this.

“These are incredibly important buildings from a historic perspective, but they are also in a dangerous condition due to structural decay and asbestos. This work will enable the buildings to be made safe so work can begin restoring them to their original glory and turning them into much needed housing bringing more activity back to the site.

“This will be another step forward for Founders Place development site which is also attracting good quality jobs to the city.”

Work is expected to start on the site this summer.

