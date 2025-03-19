Costain appoints new rail sector lead

Senior position in rail follows recent contract awards and supports future growth.

Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has announced the appointment of Alistair Geddes as rail sector director.

Alistair joins from Balfour Beatty where he held the role of operations director leading its rail system business. In this role he looked after a number of manufacturing facilities, frameworks and projects for clients including Network Rail, Transport for Wales, Transport for London and others in the private sector. He has also held leading roles for several significant infrastructure programmes including Crossrail, Hinkley Point C Marine Works and the Olympic Stadium transformation. Alistair will support Costain’s strategic focus on growth in strong markets, as well as ensure the business continues to provide predictable, best-in-class delivery to its customers.

Alistair’s appointment comes following a successful period of growth for Costain’s transportation division. Costain recently announced two significant contract awards for HS2, including a £400m contract to deliver tunnel and lineside mechanical and electrical (M&E) systems as well as a separate award to deliver high voltage power supply systems across the entire line, worth in the region of £300m to the Siemens Mobility and Costain Joint Venture.

The news is Costain’s second senior appointment of the year, following on from the recent appointment of Eva Soto Pérez as engineering services general manager, as Costain ensures a full-service offering for its customers and supports the growth of its consultancy service.

Jonathan Willcock, managing director, transportation, at Costain, commented: “UK rail infrastructure is critical for creating a sustainable future and driving UK prosperity through improved productivity, greater connectivity, and job creation. But it faces challenges around resilience, particularly with rising demand and more extreme weather. Alistair brings a wealth of experience that will support our rail sector growth as we continue to deliver the strategic needs of our customers.”

Alistair Geddes, rail sector director at Costain, added: “Costain has an excellent reputation and heritage in delivering complex rail infrastructure that improves people’s lives. I’m looking forward to drawing on Costain’s breadth of service offerings and expertise from across the organisation to continue providing best-in-class infrastructure services to the rail industry.”

