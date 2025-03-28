Drax and Power Minerals Join Forces to Cut Carbon in Construction

Drax Power has announced a major partnership with Power Minerals Limited (PML) to process pulverised fuel ash (PFA) for use in cement, in a move set to reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry.

Under a newly agreed 20-year joint venture, PML will develop and operate a facility near the Drax Power Station in Selby, on land leased from Drax. The facility, expected to be operational by the end of 2026, will process PFA into a supplementary cementitious material (SCM), with a projected annual output of 400,000 tonnes once fully operational.

Power Minerals, owned by Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský—who recently acquired Royal Mail—will construct, own, and run the facility. Drax will supply PFA to the joint venture, as well as provide power and water to support operations.

Lee Dawes, Chief Operations Officer at Drax, hailed the agreement as a landmark deal for both the energy and construction sectors. “Cement production is one of the most carbon-intensive industries globally, and through this partnership, we can help cut emissions in UK construction. Drax Power Station has long been vital to the UK’s energy security, and now it will also play a key role in reducing carbon emissions in construction.”

Drax sees this joint venture as an opportunity to unlock additional value from its site while supporting the transition to low-carbon building materials.

