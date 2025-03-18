European construction continues to choke on harmful emissions, MILWAUKEE survey finds

A new MILWAUKEE® study finds the construction sector remains reliant on petrol-powered tools and equipment, despite worker calls to move to battery-powered alternatives.
- The majority of European construction workers are exposed to fumes arising from petrol-powered equipment and machinery for almost all of the working week.
- Shockingly, around a third remain unconcerned about the long-term health risks of inhaling petrol emissions.
Almost all European construction workers say they’d feel safer working on-site if their employer replaced petrol-powered equipment with battery-powered alternatives.
A new report, commissioned by industry-leading manufacturer of power tools, equipment, accessories and hand tools, MILWAUKEE®, has uncovered the persistent and widespread use of petrol-powered tools and equipment across European construction sites. This is despite the well-known operational and health risks these products carry, and the knowledge that safer alternatives are available on the mainstream market.
The whitepaper, Building a Safer Future, draws on the findings of a Europewide survey of 3,200 construction professionals across 14 countries. It specifically asked them about their attitudes to working with petrol-powered equipment, conclusively revealing that most respondents want to see an end to fossil fuel use for on-site activities.
Putting European construction in petrol-powered peril
The level of constant exposure to petrol-related emissions was shocking. Almost two-thirds (60%) of respondents highlighted they were exposed to petrol-powered equipment and machinery for the majority of the working week, with more than a quarter (27%) for the whole of it. No wonder a similar number also flagged pollution as one of the most significant dangers to their health and wellbeing when working on site.
With the long-term health risks well documented, from heart disease to various forms of cancer, the persistent use of petrol on sites is contributing to shorter life expectancies amongst construction professionals. It’s also an issue that concerns the majority of those surveyed (65%).
However, more disturbing was the finding that the remaining (35%) appeared less concerned about the short and long-term impact of regularly inhaling toxic emissions. This worrying stat shows a distinct lack of awareness or ignorance of the considerable hazard posed by petrol-powered equipment and machinery, and that more education is needed around why this fuel type needs to be phased out as soon as possible.
Workers want to make the switch
There are mainstream alternatives, particularly high-performance, battery-powered equipment and the appetite for this solution is healthy.
Almost all respondents (92%) felt they would feel safer if their employer switched to battery-powered tools, equipment and machinery. Around half (45%) also indicated that doing so would make them feel more secure on site, in conjunction with better tools and equipment (54%) and higher-quality, comfortable PPE (48%).
Making the change
This research serves to highlight that sticking with the petrol-prolific status quo is no longer acceptable and it’s up to construction employers to take the lead, protecting their workers by putting an end to the use of fossil fuels for powering tools and equipment. The good news is battery-powered alternatives are now prolific and the technology that underlies them has come on leaps and bounds in the past decade, particularly concerning run-time.
MILWAUKEE understands many on-site workers are rightly concerned; however, it remains concerning that a significant minority appear indifferent or unphased about the serious health implications of constant exposure to petrol fumes. Upfront, it indicates site teams need to ensure that, if they are still relying on petrol, their workforce is adequately protected. However, it’s only a temporary measure as the safest approach is to swap this dangerous fuel source out for good.
