Financial Close reached on much-needed key worker housing in Truro

Prime plc has reached a significant milestone in Cornwall, achieving Financial Close on a key worker accommodation project in Truro, helping to address the critical lack of housing for key workers at Royal Cornwall Hospital.

In June 2023, Steve Williamson, CEO of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, highlighted the growing housing challenges faced by hospital staff, which directly impact recruitment and retention, posing long-term risks to maintaining quality care for the community.

Prime, a specialist in health and care development, is now working with the Trust to deliver this much-needed key worker housing. The first development site has been identified on Tresawls Road, which has planning permission to deliver 89 new beds for key workers. The site is within walking distance of the hospital and completion of the scheme is targeted for January 2027.

This project is part of a broader initiative, and Prime is committed to working long-term with the Trust to identify additional development sites to meet current and future demand. The Tresawls Road site will provide 22 units across 3 blocks of new purpose-built residential accommodation, offering a total of 89 beds arranged in 3, 4 and 5-bed apartments. Nevada Construction Limited have been appointed as the main contractor.

Ella Ballatti Stracey, Chief Performance, Partnerships and Transformation Officer at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The key worker accommodation project is fantastic news for RCHT. Cornwall faces significant housing challenges, which many of our colleagues will have experienced firsthand. These challenges have had a direct and definite impact on issues around recruitment and retention, putting a greater demand on colleagues who provide such an integral role delivering care for our patients and community.

“All of us at RCHT are incredibly pleased to see key worker accommodation now being provided so close to our Royal Cornwall Hospitals site. We hope this development, along with the promised 35% affordable homes being offered as part of the new Langarth Garden Village, will pave the way for more opportunities to provide sustainable, secure accommodation to our key workers, both from RCHT and the wider public services.”

Leighton Chumbley, Chief Executive at Prime, said: “We are thrilled to reach Financial Close on this vital project. The key worker housing initiative in Truro is a testament to our commitment to supporting NHS staff and enhancing community wellbeing.

“By providing high-quality accommodation, we aim to improve the lives of those who dedicate themselves to healthcare, ensuring they have a comfortable and convenient place to live.”

Prime aims to collaborate closely with end-users and the local community to ensure the delivery of the right facilities in the right locations. Beyond addressing immediate accommodation needs, Prime is committed to creating long-term social value, including employing local workers and using local suppliers to support the economy. The support of the community in reaching and understanding local needs is invaluable, and this effort is crucial to securing the future of NHS services in Truro, strengthening Cornwall as a place to live and work.

