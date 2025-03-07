G&H opens applications for 2025 apprenticeship scheme

Leeds-based mechanical, electrical, and public health (MEP) provider G&H has opened applications for its 2025 apprenticeship programme, offering both on-site and office-based roles.

This year, there are several apprenticeship opportunities available in electrical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), service and maintenance, engineering, and building services disciplines.

Apprentices joining the team in August 2025 will become full-time employees, gaining hands-on experience, academic qualifications, mentorship from experienced colleagues, and a competitive salary. Applications are welcome from post-A-Level, BTEC, or equivalent school and college leavers.

The three-year apprenticeship scheme is delivered in partnership with further education establishments, including Leeds College of Building and Bradford College, and will lead to an industry-recognised City & Guilds qualification.

Paul Churchill, Development Manager at G&H, said: “We’re excited to launch our 2025 apprenticeship scheme, which is designed to develop and nurture our future workforce. We’re looking for candidates who are hardworking, reliable, eager to learn, and passionate about the construction sector.

“For over 25 years, we have offered a comprehensive apprenticeship programme designed to attract top talent and provide young people with valuable real-world experience, with many of our alumni having gone on to forge successful careers at G&H.”

Charlie Barton, first year Maintenance Apprentice at G&H said: “Applying for the G&H apprenticeship scheme was the best decision I ever made. I’m gaining valuable on-the-job training, experiencing the working world firsthand, and attending college, where I’ll earn my Level 3 NVQ in Servicing and Maintenance upon completion. For me, an apprenticeship has been a far better pathway than just going to college, and I would highly recommend it to anyone leaving school and eager to start their career.”

G&H has been delivering apprenticeships since 1999, with many former apprentices now in senior roles. Chair of the Department for Education’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Anthony Impey, recently visited G&H and praised the “inspiring work that G&H is doing to invest in the skills needed to drive the growth and productivity of their business.”

Apprenticeships on offer include two Level 3 Electrical roles, Level 3 HVAC, and Level 3 Plumbing, all based in the north, and a Level 3 Service and Maintenance role in the south. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old by August 2025. GCSE grade four or above in Maths and English are desirable but not essential, as is a driving license.

Additionally, there are two Level 4 Project Manager apprenticeship roles. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old by August 2025, be able to travel to the Pudsey-based head office, and hold five GCSEs graded four to nine, including English, Maths, and Science. Candidates with a BTEC Extended Diploma, Level 3 advanced apprenticeship, or one to two A-levels, are encouraged to apply and may be considered for a fast-track route to completion.

The deadline for applications is 28 March, with a recruitment day scheduled for April and an August 2025 start. CVs should be sent to katie.hardisty@wearegandh.com

Established in 1998, G&H is a leading MEP provider. Its 200-strong experienced team designs, manages, delivers, and maintains every aspect of MEP schemes.

