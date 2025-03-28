JELD-WEN to highlight certified fire door options at Fire Safety Event

UK fire door manufacturer JELD-WEN will be on hand to discuss sector-specific fire door solutions at this year’s Fire Safety Event.

Returning to the event for the second year in a row, the specialist manufacturer of timber doors will be showcasing its expanded range of certified fire doorsets – and highlighting performance criteria and design that supports use in a range of sectors.

With more than 250 exhibitors, the Fire Safety Event (8-10 April) is the leading industry event bringing together construction experts, facilities managers, fire safety specialists and suppliers to share the latest fire safety innovations.

Visitors to the JELD-WEN stand will get the opportunity to find out about the wide range of fire doorsets that it creates, including hardware options and different finishes.

As a licensed door processor and having recently secured BM Trada Q Mark certification in addition to its existing Certifire and Certisecure, JELD-WEN manufactures and fabricates a wide range of fire doorsets for a range of different sectors.

Throughout the event, experts from the team will be on hand to discuss performance and specification requirements – including the best options for key sectors where fire doors are frequently a requirement, such as hospitals, care homes, schools, high-rise residential buildings and office blocks.

This includes considering key performance factors that tackle the challenges of that sector, including adequate fire ratings, acoustics, security, durability and aesthetics.

Lisa Ward

Lisa Ward, Senior Manager, Product and Marketing at JELD-WEN UK, said: “Fire doors play a vital part in providing passive fire protection in buildings to help to keep occupants safe, providing a means of escape.

“As well as showing the depth of JELD-WEN’s testing and certification in ensuring the highest performance standards in fire protection, this will be a good opportunity to highlight how our fire doors have been designed, tested, and certified with the end project in mind.

“With a comprehensive sector-by-sector insight into fire door performance – and designed to complement building aesthetics, we are keen to show how fire doors have been designed to meet sector requirements.

“This is a great arena to see the latest innovations in fire safety, and to highlight the ongoing commitment to ensure the highest standards across the board, and we look forward to taking part.”

The Fire Safety Event takes place at the NEC, Birmingham – visit JELD-WEN at stand 4/L37 or find out more about its fire doorsets at https://www.jeld-wen.co.uk/products/fire-doors.

