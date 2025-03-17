Kier Begins Work on Landmark Lecture Building for University of Southampton

Construction is now underway on the University of Southampton’s £123 million North East Quadrant (NEQ) development, a state-of-the-art teaching and learning facility set to transform the Highfield Campus.

Spanning five floors and 15,000 sqm, the new building will offer cutting-edge academic spaces, including lecture theatres, seminar rooms, and event teaching areas, alongside independent study zones. Designed to enhance the student experience, it will also feature a café, changing facilities, a nursing room, and a variety of indoor and outdoor social spaces, creating a vibrant hub at the heart of the Quadrant.

Positioned at the edge of campus, the NEQ will form part of a striking new entrance to the university. With an impressive façade and double-height windows, the architecture draws inspiration from Southampton’s historic landmarks, such as the Civic Centre, ensuring it blends seamlessly with the city’s character.

Kier hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark E. Smith, faculty members, the estates team, and representatives from the Students’ Union.

“We are delighted to get started on our works for the University of Southampton. This marks an important milestone for a project that will deliver world-class learning spaces for students,” said Cheryl Ward, Managing Director of Kier Construction Southern. “Our team has worked closely with the university to bring their vision of a sustainable, state-of-the-art building to life, and we are proud to support this development with the best of our local talent and expertise.”

Designed with sustainability at its core, the project aligns with the university’s Sustainability Strategic Plan and aims to achieve BREEAM Excellent standards. A fabric-first approach will reduce operational carbon, with energy-efficient materials helping to cut energy demand by 40%, lowering both costs and environmental impact. The building will also prioritise comfort, with ample natural ventilation creating a bright and airy learning environment.

“This space will be a hub of creativity, collaboration and academic excellence, ensuring that the University of Southampton continues to be a sector leader in education,” said Professor Mark E. Smith.

Kier’s involvement in this project continues its strong track record of delivering high-profile university developments across the UK, including projects for the University of Derby, the University of Huddersfield, and Warwick University. The NEQ building is set to be completed by summer 2027, ready for the 2027/28 academic year.

