LKAB Minerals soars to new heights at Canary Wharf

A highly innovative screed, proven to deliver a lower carbon footprint, has played a key role in a major construction project, helping reach new heights at Canary Wharf in London’s Docklands!

The project involved the development of two high-rise residential towers, known as Buildings J1 and J3, reaching an impressive 34 and 48 storeys respectively – or 180 metres! Main contractors, Canary Wharf, and specialist contractors TCS, needed a screed solution that could be pumped to such significant heights without compromising quality or performance. Gypsol TS-15, from LKAB was the product of choice.

This groundbreaking step means that even the very tallest buildings can now install an advanced screed solution to support underfloor heating and other services – a product which LKAB Minerals will be showcasing for the first time at Futurebuild on Stand No E40.

Traditional concrete and other options on the market tend to segregate during pumping at such great heights, which is why Gypsol was seen as the obvious choice. LKAB Minerals’ screed maintains its consistency, ensuring a flawless finish without the risk of segregation and the screed offers reduced carbon emissions as well as countless other advantages compared to its competitors!

Other benefits include its ultra-thin application, which allows for greater floor-to-ceiling height and maximises usable space and its ability to deliver larger bay sizes, which reduces the need for joints, resulting in a smoother and more aesthetically pleasing floor. Gypsol TS-15 can also be poured more quickly and easily, reducing project timelines costs and is a preferred choice compared to traditional cement-based screeds.

“LKAB Minerals’ Gypsol TS-15 screed proved to be the perfect solution for this ambitious project,” said Aaron Butterfield, of Canary Wharf Contractors. “The combination of its technical performance and pumpability made it a clear choice for us.”

“This project has also set a new standard for high-rise construction. Using Gypsol screed allowed us to install, quickly and efficiently, a screed application at unprecedented heights.”

Gypsol TS-15 delivers a low carbon footprint, aligning with Canary Wharf’s commitment to environmentally friendly development. The minimal thickness of the screed – it can be placed at a depth of just 15mm in either bonded or unbonded constructions – further minimises the weight on the building’s structure, contributing to overall efficiency.

The project has delivered 790 new apartments, private amenity spaces and vibrant ground-floor retail and leisure facilities, all housed within two stunning towers. This development represents a significant step forward in creating a thriving and environmentally responsible urban community within London!

“We were proud to be a part of this groundbreaking project,” said Timothy Draper, Technical Sales Manager for LKAB Minerals. “Our Gypsol TS-15 screed demonstrates how innovative materials can contribute to achieving ambitious construction goals while keeping responsible sourcing in mind.”

“This project also signifies a major leap forward in high-rise construction. The use of Gypsol TS-15 screed not only addresses the technical challenges of reaching extreme heights, but further demonstrates our commitment to environmentally conscious building practices.”

Gypsol TS-15 screed, a revolutionary liquid screed material specifically formulated for interior floors uses anhydrite as its primary binder. Anhydrite production generates significantly less CO₂ compared to cement! Furthermore, the Gypsol product range delivers faster drying times compared to traditional screeds, allowing for quicker project completion, matched by excellent strength and durability.

It is suitable for a wide range of different applications including new build, refurbishment, underfloor heating systems and timber floor applications making it a compelling choice for architects, builders and developers seeking innovative construction methods.

This has been demonstrated at Canary Wharf where the success of this project paves the way for even more ambitious high-rise developments. With innovative materials like Gypsol TS-15 pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, the future of urban skylines appears to be reaching new heights, quite literally! Come and visit us at Futurebuild on stand E40.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals