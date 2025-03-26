Major milestone reached at Bristol’s Silverthorne Lane development

A landmark stage has been reached in the construction of a new purpose-built student accommodation scheme at Silverthorne Lane, Bristol, with project stakeholders including StudioHIVE, HG Construction, Woh Hup, Far East Orchard and Atlas Land coming together to celebrate the milestone at a topping out ceremony.

Staff from StudioHIVE and HG Construction with, in the centre, left to right, Jason Collard, Kim Yong, chairman of Woh Hup and David Munce of HG Construction

Silverthorne Lane Plot 6 will comprise 706 student rooms including cluster bedrooms and studio rooms along with high quality amenity spaces. The development forms an integral part of the regeneration of land off Silverthorne Lane, in Bristol’s Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone (TQEZ).

The scheme is split over four blocks ranging from five to 15 storeys high, with blocks being interconnected in pairs. A landscaped external courtyard at the centre has been designed to create an important meeting place for students, comprising sports and games facilities along with quieter areas for relaxation.

David Munce, construction director, HG Construction said: “We are delighted to be reaching this important milestone and I would like to recognise the project team for their commitment and hard work to date.

“This is our first scheme in Bristol and we have been getting actively involved in the local community, from educational talks at schools and site visits for students, to providing support for local community centres, we are committed to making a positive impact throughout the construction of this scheme and beyond.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with StudioHIVE and our project partners as the scheme progresses.”

Jason Collard of StudioHIVE at Plot 6 Silverthorne Lane

Jason Collard, managing director at StudioHIVE, said: “We are excited to have reached such an important milestone in the development of this quality student offering in central Bristol.

“With a high proportion – around 30 per cent – of the accommodation being studio flats and the remainder smaller clusters limited to eight rooms, along with facilities including a cinema room, gym and sports facilities, the scheme will offer students a premium experience right in the heart of the city.”

StudioHIVE is working in partnership with Far East Orchard, Woh Hup and Atlas Land who acquired the site in June 2022 as part of the wider Silverthorne Lane masterplan.

The scheme is well located for the nearby Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus as well as key transport hubs and will benefit from the proposed improvements to pedestrian and cycle connections through Silverthorne Lane to the wider Temple Quarter. It is expected to complete in 2026.

