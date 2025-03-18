Midland Heart Pledges £300m to Upgrade and Modernise Housing Stock

Birmingham-based housing association Midland Heart has announced a £300 million investment to upgrade and modernise its housing stock over the next five years, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and improve living conditions for tenants.

The initiative, named the ‘Homes Fit for Modern Living’ programme, will focus on upgrading around 6,000 homes. A significant 75% of these—approximately 4,500 properties—were built before the Second World War and are considered the least energy-efficient within Midland Heart’s portfolio.

The project aims to make these homes more affordable to maintain, enhance thermal comfort, and help combat fuel poverty. The association is targeting an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of at least C for all upgraded properties.

This investment is a key part of Midland Heart’s corporate plan to 2030, which has been shaped in collaboration with tenants. The plan also includes delivering 2,250 new affordable homes by the end of the decade, which would bring the total number of properties under its management to around 6,000.

In addition to modernisation, Midland Heart is set to halve the time required to complete repairs, reducing it from 28 days to just 14. This will be achieved through a strengthened in-house maintenance team, a reliable supply chain, and strong partnerships with top-tier contractors.

Chief executive Glenn Harris commented:

“After spending the past few years simplifying our organisation and refocusing on our core social purpose as a landlord, I am confident that we now fully understand the priorities of our tenants and have the financial resilience to address them.

“Tenants at Heart is our promise to put residents at the centre of everything we do over the next five years. We will empower our colleagues to make decisions on behalf of tenants, invest in their homes like never before, and build new homes to ensure more people in our region have access to quality, affordable housing.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Midland Heart also plans to streamline its property portfolio through strategic disposals, ensuring all homes remain fit for purpose and deliver value for money.

