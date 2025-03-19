MOD Raises National Security Concerns Over Aquind Interconnector

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has flagged “significant national security concerns” over the proposed Aquind interconnector, a privately financed energy project linking the UK and France. The concerns are being addressed through a confidential process led by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

What is the Aquind Interconnector?

The Aquind Interconnector is a planned high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable running between Normandy in France and Lovedean substation near Portsmouth, Hampshire. The 2,000MW project, backed by Aquind Ltd, aims to supply up to 5% of Britain’s electricity needs. However, nearly six years after applying for a development consent order (DCO) in 2019, approval remains pending.

In April 2024, the MOD raised security concerns, leading to a six-week extension of the planning process. The General Election further delayed a decision, and the project is now under review as ministers work through classified discussions to assess potential risks.

Government’s Confidential Review Process

A letter sent by DESNZ in July 2024, shortly after the new government took office, outlined steps to address the MOD’s security concerns. The document, made public on the Planning Inspectorate’s infrastructure website, confirmed that an independent representative with top-level security clearance would be appointed to review the MOD’s classified concerns on behalf of Aquind.

Government guidelines indicate that “developed vetting” security clearance is required for individuals with frequent access to top-secret materials. The MOD has the right to make representations on the appointed person’s suitability. Once in place, the representative will be invited to Whitehall to review the MOD’s concerns and provide a written response on Aquind’s behalf.

A follow-up letter in September 2024 confirmed that the selection process for this representative was ongoing, with the Attorney General’s Office working alongside DESNZ to finalise the appointment.

An Aquind spokesperson has since confirmed that a representative has now been appointed and that the process of reviewing and responding to the MOD’s concerns is underway. Meanwhile, a government spokesperson stated: “The re-determination process remains ongoing, and submissions have been provided by the Ministry of Defence as part of that work.”

Local MPs Voice Security Concerns

The project has sparked political debate, with three local MPs recently meeting a defence minister to express their concerns over the interconnector’s potential security risks. Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman, and Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin met with MOD parliamentary under-secretary Luke Pollard to discuss the issue.

Braverman, a former home secretary, voiced particular concern over the involvement of Russian-backed entities in the project. She warned: “I am very worried about the prospect of Russian-backed underground cables being constructed in the heart of our naval base in Portsmouth. It will have a serious impact on the UK’s defence.”

Aquind’s Legal Threats Against the Government

The project’s legal disputes have also escalated. Recent disclosures revealed that Aquind Ltd, through its legal representatives at Herbert Smith Freehills, has threatened DESNZ with legal action over delays to its DCO application.

Aquind has also accused the MOD of “abusing the issue of national security” and made several other allegations in a formal letter.

With national security at the centre of the debate, the final decision on the Aquind Interconnector remains uncertain, as the government continues to weigh the project’s energy benefits against its potential risks.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals