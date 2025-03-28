Multiplex Powers Up Solar Farm to Drive Net Zero Goals

Multiplex has energised a 10MWp solar farm in Norfolk, marking a major milestone in its commitment to reducing carbon emissions across its London construction projects.

The Northwold Solar PV generating station, developed in partnership with Ampyr Solar Europe (ASE), is now fully connected to the grid. This follows years of planning and a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in November 2023, making Multiplex the first UK contractor to operate its own dedicated solar farm.

From April 2025, green energy offset under the PPA will power four of Multiplex’s major London developments, including New Zealand House, One Exchange Square, and Bankside Yards (Building 2). The company intends to bring all future projects under this long-term 15-year renewable energy partnership.

The Northwold PV project spans 19 hectares, housing 16,380 solar panels with a generation capacity of 10MWp. Producing around 11,448 MWh annually, it can supply energy to over 4,200 homes. A 7.5MW battery storage system, managed by GridBeyond, will provide additional grid support during peak demand.

Multiplex UK regional director Tom Marke hailed the project as a game-changer for the construction industry, stating:

“Northwold PV going online is a significant step in reducing our carbon emissions—delivering actions, not just words, in the drive to decarbonise UK construction. This self-generated renewable energy will result in verifiable emission reductions, aligning with the UK’s National Grid decarbonisation goals.”

Ampyr Solar Europe chief executive Tarun Agrawal added:

“This project is another vital step towards a cleaner, greener future. We’re proud to be expanding our European renewable energy portfolio while supporting the UK’s ambitious net zero targets.”

By securing a long-term renewable energy supply, Multiplex is driving towards its 2030 sustainability targets, including net zero building operations, zero emissions transport, and zero avoidable waste—paving the way for a more sustainable construction sector.

