Newham has approved PTE 29-storey development on Stratford High Street

Newham Council has unanimously approved Pollard Thomas Edwards’ striking 29-storey riverside development for The Pickstock Group on Stratford High Street.

The mixed-use Build to Rent scheme delivers 355 homes – 25% affordable – alongside a Spacehub-designed public garden, linking Bow Back River to the High Street. It also features a new café and performance venue, enriching local creative industries and hosting national jazz concerts and exhibitions.

Revitalising a brownfield site left vacant for eight years, the project introduces two buildings at 13 and 29 storeys. The form is inspired by the river’s shifting contours in this location, expressed through alternating bands of material texture and reflectivity. These contours extend from the buildings to connect generous entrance lobbies for both tenures and create a sheltered social space on the garden’s urban edge.

Communal residential amenities crown each building, offering lounges, dining and screening rooms, workspaces, and indoor and outdoor play hubs. From here residents can enjoy sweeping views across Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Three Mills Island.

‘We are delighted to have received planning permission for this development and the positive benefits it will bring to the local community. Alongside much needed homes, the garden-side cafe adds an exciting performance venue to the emerging cultural quarter’ says PTE Partner Carl Vann. ‘The architecture responds to the place narrative – it emerges from a contoured landscape, it includes verdant escarpments at set-back levels and is then carefully sculptured at upper levels to reference the contours of the surrounding city skyline’.

‘This is a significant development for Stratford High Street, and we are thrilled to have achieved resolution on this site’ commented Bradley Carter Development Director at The Pickstock Group. ‘I would like to thank London Borough of Newham Council and the community in seeing our vision for an added value asset to the borough’ added Bradley.

