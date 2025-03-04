Plans submitted for 124 Extra Care apartments in South Shields

Plans for a cutting-edge new Extra Care scheme in South Shields have been submitted for approval.

The much-needed specialist accommodation, developed and managed by housing association Karbon Homes in partnership with South Tyneside Council, would consist of 124 one and two-bed apartments, designed to help people with differing levels of care and support needs to live well and independently.

The scheme, located on the corner of Galsworthy Road and Benton Road, on the site of the former Chuter Ede school and community association, has been designed to help address the lack of specialist, affordable accommodation options in the borough. 25 of the apartments are specifically designed for people living with dementia.

Artist’s impressions of the new scheme proposed for development on the site of the former Chuter Ede School and Community Association

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Development Delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re pleased to be submitting this exciting planning proposal for our second Extra Care scheme in South Tyneside, bringing much-needed supported housing to the borough which will enable local people to remain living independently for longer.

“We’re looking forward to working with South Tyneside Council to help us deliver the vision for scheme, to create a modern and welcoming place that helps empower people with additional care and support needs to live life to the full. and brings the local community together.”

The scheme would be the second Extra Care facility developed by Karbon Homes in partnership with South Tyneside Council, the first being a 96-apartment scheme in Hebburn town centre, which started on site at the end of last year.

The partnership supports the Council’s ambitions to build strong communities and help people in South Tyneside to stay well and healthy throughout their lives.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “This development is a really exciting concept which would provide much-needed specialist accommodation for adults with care and support needs, as well as integrating modern facilities for local people to use.

“Our residents have been clear that they would rather live as independently as possible than go into residential care, and this extra care facility would enable them to do just that, living right in the heart of their communities with the support they need.”

Karbon has worked with Tyne and Wear based JDDK Architects on the design, which delivers a spacious, socially focused scheme, with high environmental and energy efficiency standards.

The apartments would sit across four-storeys, laid out around a central communal courtyard. Ground floor apartments have access to private patio areas, with upper storey apartments benefitting from balconies. The wider scheme would include a variety of landscaped areas and small quiet gardens.

The proposal is for the heating and hot water to be powered by air source heat pumps, with additional energy generated through roof mounted solar PV panels.

The design has also been guided by the needs of the community. If approved, the scheme will be the first of Karbon’s Extra Care schemes to have an integrated Community Hub, alongside a bistro café and multi-use spaces for activities open to the general public and community groups, helping to facilitate community cohesion.

Its delivery would be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.

This strategic partnership is supporting Karbon to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years, 10% of which will be new homes for people requiring additional support needs.

