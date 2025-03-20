Regional firms join construction team on Huddersfield’s Our Cultural Heart

BAM, the lead construction contractor on Kirklees Council’s Our Cultural Heart regeneration scheme, has appointed two regional firms to support the project’s delivery.

Construction on Phase One of the landmark development is progressing well, with the former Queensgate Market building in Huddersfield undergoing a major transformation into a community-focussed library hub and vibrant food hall.

As part of the project’s commitment to regional economic growth, Wakefield-based CCL Facades has secured the contract to deliver aluminium curtain walling, automatic doors, windows, and internal fire screens for both the library hub and new food hall. Their work begins this month and is set for completion by autumn 2025.

“West Yorkshire is our home,” said Tony Blake, Managing Director of CCL Facades.

“We’re proud to contribute to this landmark project, which respects the market’s 50-year heritage while delivering a modern, striking development.”

Additionally, Rose System Scaffolding, based in Chadderton, has been providing essential scaffolding services over recent months. Both firms operate within a 20-mile radius of Huddersfield town centre, reinforcing the project’s commitment to supporting regional businesses.

Cllr Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration, said:

“Our Cultural Heart will bring significant economic benefits to Huddersfield, Kirklees and the wider region – not just in the future but right now. By prioritising a regional supply chain, we are actively supporting businesses and local jobs during the construction process.”

Matt Garnett, Construction Manager for BAM, added:

“At BAM, we are committed to using a regional supply chain wherever possible. Working with local companies brings multiple benefits – from leveraging local expertise and stakeholder connections to improving efficiency and lowering our carbon footprint.”

