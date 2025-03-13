Scandia-Hus open day offers chance for builders to talk to Actis expert at first hand

A seminar on the benefits of using Europe’s only C2C Certified® reflective insulation along with its sister membranes is one of the highlights of an open day being held at the HQ of a leading timber frame manufacturer next month.

Liane Bayliss, South East and South London area sales manager for pan-European insulation specialist Actis, is among guest speakers at an open day at the Scandia-Hus show centre in East Grinstead on Saturday April 5

She will be talking about how and why Scandia-Hus uses the Actis Hybrid range on all its designs, and providing information on installation and its thermal benefits. She will talk about how it helps developers comply with tighter Part L and Part O regulations and meet the Future Homes Standard.

Actis’ zero-waste policy and the 100% recyclability of all its products has enabled its honeycomb structure Hybris insulation to become the only reflective insulation in Europe to earn international Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze Certification.

Few raw materials and fewer energy resources used during production means carbon emissions produced manufacturing all five Actis products are very low compared with those produced by other insulation products, at less than 2kg per sq m of CO2.

Scandia-Hus has used the Actis Hybrid range in all four of its show homes, with the day marking the official fully-furnished opening of its latest design The Lodge, with the other three homes also being open for viewing.

Visitors will be able to discuss their projects and ask advice from the Scandia-Hus team and specialist suppliers whose products and expertise are used in the company’s various designs.

Liane’s seminar is at 10.30am, with others on subjects such as plot finding, design, underfloor heating, MVHR, planning and build finance between then and 1.30pm.

