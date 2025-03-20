Stepnell to decarbonise NHS estates on latest £500M SBS framework

COMPLETE construction partner Stepnell has secured a place on the latest NHS Shared Business Services framework agreement, supporting with the long-term decarbonisation strategy of healthcare estates nationwide.

The new £500m Decarbonisation of Estates framework is designed to help the NHS achieve its ambition of becoming the world’s first net zero national health service, reaching net zero by 2040 for the emissions the NHS controls directly. Stepnell has secured its place on both Lot 1, Decarbonisation of Non-Domestic/ Public Buildings, and Lot 2, Decarbonisation of Domestic Properties.

Stepnell will be supporting the NHS and other public sector authorities, including local government and housing associations, as a complete construction partner. Through competition and direct award, it will deliver comprehensive decarbonisation works including enhancing existing buildings thermal performance and improve energy efficiencies through lighting efficiencies and renewable technologies, which include air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels.

Christian White

Christian White, senior pre-construction manager and framework lead at Stepnell, said: “The NHS SBS framework award is reflective of our established expertise delivering on multi-million projects to enhance energy performance and decarbonisation on estates across the healthcare sector.

“With expanding capabilities in undertaking decarbonisation schemes, including retrofitting through our partnership with our specialist renewables & decarbonation business Step Energy, we are well placed to deliver decarbonisation projects for the NHS and other public sector authorities to meet relevant sustainability targets.”

The framework agreement has been designed via extensive consultation with the public sector and Greener NHS leads. It enables estates managers to create greater value by combining decarbonisation works with their backlog investment works to create cleaner, greener and more attractive estates.

Anjub Ali, senior category manager at NHS SBS said: “With the announcement of over £1bn for public sector decarbonisation in the Autumn Budget 2024, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has confirmed funding for the next wave of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

“The new Decarbonisation of Estates Framework Agreement will support the delivery of the NHS’s ambition in ‘Delivering a Net Zero Health Service’ and respond to the profound and growing threat to health posed by climate change.”

