The Padel Club Traffordcity, Manchester to open this weekend

Once fully complete The Padel Club TraffordCity will have 11 courts with state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure and a clubhouse and experience curated by wellness designers.

The first phase of the much-anticipated biggest Padel tennis facility in the North of England has been completed and will open its doors to padel enthusiasts from Saturday 22nd March.

Located in one of the UK’s foremost retail and leisure destinations – TraffordCity Manchester, The Padel Club’s £2.5 million club and facility will be the third venue developed and operated by the business.

Trafford Council approved plans last year to transform the vacant brownfield site. Since the approval, The Padel Club has worked in partnership with regeneration specialists and master planners of TraffordCity, Peel Waters, as well as leading wellness design experts Zynk Design to develop the landmark club.

The Padel Club TraffordCity is being delivered in two phases. The first phase completes this month and will see the opening of the first Padel arena of the custom designed Padel facility. The first arena comprises of five purpose-built and high spec covered courts plus two outdoor courts; offering year-round playing which isn’t weather dependent.

The Phase one opening also includes the opening of the clubhouse which will be the social centre of The Padel Club TraffordCity. Offering a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere with a modern aesthetic, the clubhouse will include an onsite eatery and coffee bar serving up The Padel Club’s own special blend of coffee.

The clubhouse will also have its own onsite retail store; offering Padel essentials, best in class rackets; performance wear and exclusive merchandise. The Padel Club has several exclusive fashion and lifestyle collaborations lined up which will be announced and launched from TraffordCity site over the next year.

Curating a friendly and welcoming social experience that is centred around wellness has been fundamental to the design of The Padel Club TraffordCity. Spectatorship and involvement will be encouraged at this new facility, with bleacher seating installed to maximise the viewer experience and add excitement when tournaments take place.

With Phase one now being complete and operational, The Padel Club plans on losing no time to open the full facility. The build programme to complete Phase two will continue whilst the players use the operational sections of the club. Phase two works include the completion of the second Padel arena comprising of the remaining four indoor courts. The works are expected to be finished by summer this year. On its completion it will make the 11-court club the biggest Padel facility in the North.

Kris Ball, Founder and CEO of The Padel Club said: “Opening the doors of The Padel Club TraffordCity is a huge milestone for us. There has been so much hard work to get us to this stage and we’d like to thank everyone who’s helped us. The Padel Club TraffordCity is going to be a landmark club for the north and for the sport, the amount of interest and anticipation we’ve received since we first announced the news that we would be building a club here has been remarkable.

“We can’t wait to see these courts in action and for players to enjoy this Padel destination that is centred around quality, experience and wellness.”

James Whittaker, Managing Director of Peel Waters said: “Our aspiration is for TraffordCity to become the UK’s best retail and leisure destination and offer an activity for everyone. The Padel Club is a great addition to the eclectic mix of leisure offerings we have brought together here.

“Padel is one of the fastest growing and most inclusive sports in the UK, and I have witnessed firsthand how fun, accessible and social Padel is. We can’t wait to see the community use this new, high-quality facility and for the club to act as catalyst for the sport encouraging more tournaments and take-up of Padel.

“The opening of The Padel Club TraffordCity will bring with it a huge positive impact for the local community including job creation, a further boost to the local economy and improvements to health and wellbeing across different age groups.”

Construction is now immediately underway on Phase 2 of The Padel Club TraffordCity, with an expectation to complete all work on site by the beginning of July.

The Padel Club TraffordCity will be open from Saturday 22nd March with courts available to book via Playtomic: The Padel Club TraffordCity | Book your court – Playtomic

The Padel Club TraffordCity opening hours:

Monday – Friday: 06:30 – 23:00

Saturday and Sunday: 07:00 – 22:00

To find out more about The Padel Club TraffordCity visit:

www.thepadelclub.co.uk/traffordcity

