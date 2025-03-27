Transforming Fair Isle: £45m Harbour Upgrade Begins

A remote Scottish island with fewer than 60 residents is set to benefit from a £45 million investment in harbour infrastructure.

Bam Nuttall has secured a £31.5 million contract to carry out key infrastructure works as part of the Fair Isle ferry replacement project. This ambitious initiative, funded by Shetland Islands Council and the UK government, aims to enhance transport links, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the island’s community.

The harbour upgrades on Fair Isle will include the construction of a new, wider slipway, an expanded boat noust, and a winch house to accommodate a larger, modern ferry. Meanwhile, on the Shetland mainland, 25 miles away, Grutness Pier will undergo an extension with new tubular piling, and a breakwater will be extended to create a more sheltered berth.

Work is set to commence immediately, with Bam Nuttall’s team arriving on Fair Isle this month to begin preparations. The Grutness Pier upgrades are expected to be completed by December 2025, while the Fair Isle works are scheduled for completion in November 2026.

Alan Cox, Managing Director of Bam Nuttall, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: “We are honoured to be entrusted with delivering this crucial ferry infrastructure on Fair Isle – a truly unique location. Our expertise in working in remote coastal environments ensures we can complete this project safely and sustainably, ultimately improving connectivity for both residents and visitors.”

Shetland Islands Council leader Emma Macdonald also welcomed the development, saying: “It’s fantastic to see these contracts awarded so that work can begin on providing a new ferry for the Fair Isle community. This ferry is a lifeline for so many aspects of island life, and its replacement will serve the community for generations to come.”

Shetland Islands Council has committed £18.6 million towards the project, while the UK government is contributing a grant of £26.8 million towards the total anticipated cost of £45.4 million.

