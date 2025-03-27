Vistry Group exchanges contracts with Milton Keynes City Council on 930-home development at Tickford Fields, Newport Pagnell

Vistry Group has exchanged contracts with Milton Keynes City Council to create a new 930-home village to the east of Newport Pagnell. The £270m Tickford Fields development is 45 hectares in size with 31% of the properties available on the affordable market.

The deal marks a milestone in the creation of a new residential community of exceptional quality for Newport Pagnell and the broader Milton Keynes area. With outline planning consent in place, the site will accommodate up to 930 new homes, along with community, education, and recreation facilities. The development will provide play areas, sports pitches (with pavilions and parking), and new pedestrian and cycle links.

From one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom homes, the housing mix will cater to a diverse set of needs, with over 30% of the homes classed as affordable and therefore accessible to those on lower incomes. Incorporating principles of sustainability, such as air source heat pumps and using open-panel timber frame construction, the development is set to become a model for environmentally conscious living.

The development will also aim to retain all established trees, tree groups, hedgerows, and water features, with conscientious mitigation strategies for any displaced features. The green and blue corridors woven throughout the site will not only enhance the living experience for residents but will also create a nurturing habitat for local wildlife.

As part of this holistic vision, Vistry Group will introduce an on-site Skills Academy. This dedicated facility will provide valuable educational and vocational opportunities for college students and unemployed people in the local area, further building on the opportunities the scheme will provide for the community.

Vistry Group and Milton Keynes City Council will pool their expertise together to deliver the Tickford Fields development in a cost-efficient and timely manner. With a proven track record in partnering and delivery within the housing sector, the collaboration is set to reshape the residential landscape of Newport Pagnell.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry Group’s partnerships division in the South East Midlands, said: “It’s exciting to be working together with Milton Keynes City Council on this major new development that aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and community-centric places to live. We are determined to create a scheme that not only blends seamlessly with its surroundings but sets new benchmarks in modern living and offers benefits to the local community.”

Councillor Shanika Mahendran, Cabinet Member for Planning and Placemaking at Milton Keynes City Council, said: “Improving access to affordable housing is at the heart of our Council Plan and I’m pleased that this development will not only deliver much-needed affordable homes for local families, but also energy-efficient and more sustainable properties that will ensure a greener future for our city. I look forward to seeing the development progress into a new thriving community.”

