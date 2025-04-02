£2.3 Billion Prison Expansion Opens Major Opportunities for UK Construction Sector

The UK construction industry is set to benefit from a significant pipeline of work, as the government pushes forward with a £2.3 billion prison expansion programme aimed at creating 14,000 new prison places by 2031.

According to industry analysts Glenigan, the Ministry of Justice’s Prison Capacity Strategy offers substantial secured opportunities for contractors across the country. The ambitious strategy will see four new prisons constructed over the next seven years, delivering 6,500 new places for offenders.

In addition to the new builds, a further 6,400 places will be created via new blocks within existing prison estates. An extra 1,000 places are planned through the installation of rapid deployment cells, while over 1,000 existing cells will undergo refurbishment.

To support the long-term functionality of the prison system, the government has also allocated an additional £500 million for maintenance across the prison and probation estates.

Fast-Tracking Delivery

In a move to avoid the planning delays that have previously hindered prison developments, the government will reclassify prisons as ‘sites of national importance’. This change is designed to accelerate the planning process. Additional land acquisitions are also planned to accommodate future expansion.

Sector Growth Backed by Data

Recent data highlights a notable surge in prison-related construction activity. Glenigan reports that the value of prison project starts rose to £164 million in the three months to January 2024—almost fourteen times the value recorded a year prior. These projects represented approximately 38% of all construction activity within the communities and amenities sector during that period.

A major driver of this increase was the £101.5 million refurbishment of a detention centre in Gosport, alongside several other Ministry of Justice projects currently at various stages of development.

Key Projects Across the UK

Among the most prominent schemes is a £116 million development at HMP Lancaster Farms, due to begin this summer. The project includes new houseblocks, workshops, and storage facilities over nearly 5,000 sq m, with Kier Construction appointed as the main contractor for the 17-month build.

Elsewhere in the North West, HMP Hindley near Wigan is undergoing a £93 million expansion. The 40-month project, led by Wates Smartspace, involves constructing two accommodation blocks and support facilities totalling nearly 25,000 sq m. Work is scheduled to commence this spring.

In the South of England, a substantial £300 million new-build prison is planned at HMP Grendon Springhill near Aylesbury, spanning up to 67,000 sq m. Further south, a £75 million development is planned at HM Ford Open Prison in West Sussex. The scheme will include seven three-storey houseblocks and various supporting facilities over 17,000 sq m, with work expected to begin later this year, though a main contractor has yet to be appointed.

Additional developments in the south include projects at HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire and HMP Standford Hill in Kent, both currently in the pre-tender phase.

Opportunities in Smaller Schemes

The expansion programme also includes a range of smaller projects. For example, at HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire, a £3.52 million scheme involving two two-storey houseblocks and associated facilities has received detailed planning approval. Construction is due to start this spring and run for 12 months.

Looking ahead, one of the most significant projects in the pipeline is the £236.4 million HMP Wymott 2 development in Chorley, Lancashire. Outline planning permission has been granted and tenders submitted. The project will deliver nearly 75,000 sq m of new facilities adjacent to two existing prisons, with construction set to begin next summer and span two years.

