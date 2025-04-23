2025 continues its record-breaking start to the year for small-scale renewables

Ian Rippin, CEO at MCS, comments on the latest MCS data:

“The latest data from the MCS Data Dashboard shows that March was the best month of 2025 so far, totaling more than 31,000 certified installations – up 49% from March 2024.

“Heat pump uptake continues to rise, with 5,604 certified installations – a 22% increase on March of last year – as more homeowners transition to low-carbon heating, driven by initiatives such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

“Solar PV also had a strong month, with a total of 22,599 installations in March. This was a 49% increase on March 2024 and an 18% increase on last month. This means that there are now over 1.7 million MCS certified solar PV installations.

“March was another record-breaking month for battery storage, with almost 3,000 certified installations, beating the previous record set in February and a 147% increase on March 2024. This brings the total battery storage installations to over 33,000.

“It’s great to see that the number of people adopting low-carbon alternatives is continuing to grow month on month, a positive step towards helping the UK achieve its net zero targets. With this growth, it is crucial to focus on ‘delivered quality’ to ensure consumers have growing confidence when investing in home-grown energy. This is what the redeveloped MCS will achieve, putting consumer protection at the heart of what we do.”

