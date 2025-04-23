Caddick Gears Up for Growth with New Leeds Logistics Hub

Caddick Construction has broken ground on a major urban logistics development in Leeds, after being appointed by developer Chancerygate as main contractor for its £46.5 million T45 scheme.

Situated just off junction 45 of the M1 motorway, the 11.1-acre site will deliver 23 high-specification commercial units ranging in size from 4,450 sq ft to 34,000 sq ft. In total, the development will add 223,000 sq ft of new logistics and industrial space to the region, with completion expected in early 2026.

The project marks the fourth collaboration between Chancerygate and Caddick, following successful developments in Carlisle, Aintree, and Knutsford.

With sustained demand for logistics and manufacturing space across the UK, Caddick has significantly expanded its regional footprint. The company is also delivering a £42 million manufacturing facility for Schneider Electric in North Yorkshire, while nearing completion of a £28 million site in Howden for Yara International — soon to be home to the UK’s largest specialist fertiliser plant.

T45 is expected to attract a broad range of occupiers and contribute to the ongoing regeneration and economic development of the Leeds area. Its strategic location, just minutes from the national motorway network, makes it an ideal site for logistics and light industrial businesses.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals