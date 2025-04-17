Cardo Group Secures Rescue Deal for Breyer Roofing, Safeguarding Jobs and Services

Cardo Group has stepped in to acquire the roofing division of Breyer Group following the contractor’s collapse into administration earlier this month, securing close to 100 jobs and ensuring continuity of key public services.

The housing maintenance specialist has entered into an asset purchase agreement to take over Breyer Roofing, and in a separate deal, has assumed responsibility for Breyer’s responsive repairs and maintenance contract with the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

The acquisition follows Breyer Group’s move into administration on 1st April 2025, affecting its three divisions: Breyer Roofing, Breyer Repair, and Breyer Renew.

Glen Carter, partner at RSM UK and joint administrator, commented: “We are pleased to have secured a sale of Breyer Group’s roofing division and, in a separate transaction, the continuity of the company’s contract with the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames to Cardo. These transactions have preserved a significant number of jobs and allow vital services to continue for clients.”

Cardo Group’s CEO, Liam Bevan, said the company acted swiftly to stabilise the situation: “We are deeply aware of the impact a sudden collapse can have—on residents, local authorities, and the dedicated people delivering frontline services.

“Our focus has been on reassurance, continuity, and a seamless transition. Acquiring Breyer Roofing and key contracts like Kingston means we’re not only keeping homes maintained but also preserving the skills and livelihoods that underpin the sector.”

Bevan added that Cardo is working closely with local authorities and partners to support both clients and the new team members joining the business.

The rescue arrives as both firms reported near-equal revenues in their most recent accounts: Breyer with £83m to May 2023, and Cardo with £84m to February 2024.

