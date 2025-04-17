CBRE’s Ciaran Bird to Step Down as UK & Ireland CEO After Nearly Two Decades of Leadership

CBRE has announced that Ciaran Bird, Chief Executive of its UK & Ireland advisory business, will be stepping down from his role. The global real estate services firm has begun the process of identifying his successor.

Bird, who has led the advisory division through a period of strong growth and transformation, will continue to oversee the business alongside the UK Advisory Executive Committee until a new leader is appointed.

Having joined CBRE in 2005 following its acquisition of retail specialist Dalgleish—where he spent 16 years—Bird has become a central figure in shaping the company’s strategy and expanding its presence across the UK and Ireland.

Reflecting on his tenure, Bird said: “Our business has grown and prospered in ways I could never have imagined back in 2005. As I prepare to hand over the leadership reins, I do so knowing that the next chapter looks just as promising.”

CBRE has a significant footprint in the UK and Ireland, with offices in major cities including London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Belfast, among others. The company’s UK advisory team currently comprises over 3,000 professionals.

Chris Kirk, Global Chief Operating Officer of Advisory Services at CBRE, praised Bird’s impact on the firm: “CBRE holds a market-leading position in the UK advisory sector, thanks in large part to the leadership of Ciaran and the calibre of our team. We are grateful for his many contributions. The business is in a strong position for the future.”

He added: “Ciaran and the UK Executive Committee will remain fully focused on driving the business forward, ensuring a smooth leadership transition as we search for the right person to build on our momentum.”

