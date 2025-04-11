Designing the Future: Gatwick Assembles Specialist Teams for Major Expansion

London Gatwick Airport has taken a significant step in advancing its long-term growth plans by appointing 16 expert design firms to a refreshed design services framework, marking the start of a new chapter in its capital investment strategy.

The newly established framework is designed to accelerate the delivery of design work across the airport’s upcoming projects by enabling faster engagement of consultants under pre-agreed terms. It spans a broad range of specialisms including architecture, civil and structural engineering, baggage handling systems, and fire safety engineering.

Structured across five key lots, the framework includes both large and small multi-disciplinary teams to ensure flexibility and expertise across every scale of project. The selected firms include a mix of global engineering giants and innovative SMEs, reflecting Gatwick’s ambition to blend experience with agility.

Firms appointed under the Large Multi-Disciplinary lot include Arcadis, AtkinsRealis, Baker Hicks, Jacobs UK, Ramboll, and WSP UK. The Airfield category sees AtkinsRealis, Jacobs UK, Ramboll and WSP UK return, while the Baggage lot welcomes IDOM, Principal Projx, Typsa, and Vlogix.

Supporting innovation and diversity, the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Multi-Disciplinary lot brings together Hulley & Kirkwood, Lyndon Goode Architects, Pascall & Watson, Pellings, Pod Architects, and Webb Yates. Meanwhile, Jacobs UK and WSP UK have also been appointed under the Fire Engineering lot.

Alasdair Scobie, Capital Programmes Director at London Gatwick, commented:

“This refreshed design framework is a key enabler for delivering London Gatwick’s ambitious capital investment plan, ensuring high quality design incorporating more sustainable solutions delivered through a capable and competitive supply chain.

“This is the first step in a broader construction supply chain strategy as we bring in the best designers, consultants and contractors to support the airport’s growth. It’s a crucial time for us, and we’re excited to begin this next phase in partnership with such a strong and diverse team.”

The announcement underlines Gatwick’s commitment to sustainability, smart design, and inclusive development as the airport continues to evolve to meet future travel demands and customer expectations.

