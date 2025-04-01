Global Safety and Health construction coordinators unite at APS/ISHCCO Edinburgh congress

Industry Leaders Discuss Competency, Emerging Risks, and the Future of Construction Safety

“By promoting construction occupational safety and health, (OSH) we not only protect the lives and well-being of construction workers but also contribute to the sustainability of our industry, infrastructure and society”

The Association for Project Safety (APS) and the International Safety and Health Construction Coordinators Organization (ISHCCO) recently hosted a landmark international congress in Edinburgh, bringing together construction safety experts from across Europe.

The gathering focused on raising competency standards, tackling emerging risks, and strengthening global collaboration in construction health and safety co-ordination.

The event provided a platform for leading professionals to discuss the latest regulatory updates, technological advancements, global challenges, building a resilient future and best practices in safety coordination.

The key themes discussed included issues around competence and compliance in a Post-Grenfell Landscape.

Indeed, with building safety regulations tightening, discussions focused on how Safety and Health Construction Coordinators (SHCCs) – including UK Principal Designers (PDs) and Principal Contractors (PCs) – must adapt to ensure improved safety standards.

There were also discussions around New and Emerging Risks – beyond known hazards such as asbestos and silica, the event highlighted new occupational risks and the impact of climate change on construction safety.

Speakers at the Congress also reinforced the role of technology, particularly on how digital innovation – BIM and emerging technologies, can enhance health and safety processes and improve risk management.

Other themes discussed included introducing more collaboration between ISHCCO and International Social Security Association – Construction Section (ISSA-C) to tackle Global Challenges, building a resilient future by climate-proofing design infrastructure (European Council of Civil Engineers (ECCE) Manifesto) and measuring performance in a bid to improving safety outcomes to benefit long-term industry improvements.

As a founder member of ISHCCO, APS has a long-standing commitment to improving health and safety coordination in the UK and Europe. The joint Congress underlined the importance of sharing best practices and fostering international collaboration to advance construction safety.

Andrew Leslie, Chief Executive, APS commented:

“APS was formed by consequence of EU Directive 92/57 which impacted on all EU Member States. Despite the UK decision to leave the EU, APS recognises the importance of sharing good practice and research and development with our ISHCCO colleagues, particularly as many design and construction goods and services are now delivered on an international basis.”

Evangelitsa Tsoulofta, ISHCCO President, added:

“ISHCCO’s vision, as the umbrella organization of safety and health construction coordinators in Europe and Worldwide, is to affirm its members’ professional identity and collaborate with OSH and construction professionals and institutions for a safer, healthier, and sustainable construction industry and infrastructure.

“Promoting construction OSH, we not only protect the lives and well-being of construction workers but also contribute to the sustainability of our industry, infrastructure, and society. I extend an invitation to all OSH and construction professionals to join ISHCCO in this noble mission, and I look forward to working together to build a better future for all.

“Building on the success of Edinburgh 2024, our Spanish colleagues will host the next ISHCCO General Assembly and Congress in Madrid in 2025, further strengthening ties between European safety coordinators.”

For more details visit www.ishcco.org and www.aps.org.uk