GMI Construction Group delivers landmark Dakota Newcastle hotel project

GMI Construction Group is celebrating the opening of Dakota Newcastle, the North East’s first Dakota Hotel, which it constructed on the city’s bustling Quayside.

The luxury 118-room boutique hotel, located at St Anne’s Wharf, has now opened its doors to guests and is set to become a key player within the region’s hospitality sector. The project has transformed the landmark building into a deluxe venue to further bolster Newcastle’s reputation as a major visitor hub.

As the principal contractor, GMI successfully regenerated and upgraded the vacant office building to create the upscale hospitality venue. Its completion marks the fourth Dakota Hotel delivered by GMI for the brand’s owners Evans Property Group, following successful projects in Leeds, Manchester, and Glasgow, with a fifth hotel currently under development at Manchester Airport.

Gary Oates, GMI’s Divisional Managing Director for the North East with David Pither, Senior Project Manager, outside Dakota Newcastle

Gary Oates, GMI’s Divisional Managing Director for the North East, said: “We are delighted to have completed Dakota Newcastle, marking our latest successful collaboration with the Dakota brand. This is a key milestone in the regeneration of the Quayside and this project showcases our expertise in high-end hospitality developments, as well as our commitment to delivering exceptional construction solutions that elevate cityscapes.

“The transformation of this landmark site is a testament to GMI’s dedication to preserving architectural heritage while introducing contemporary design and sustainable solutions. The result is a stylish and sophisticated venue that will enhance Newcastle’s status as a top-tier hospitality and tourism destination.”

The design of Dakota Newcastle retains many of the original architectural features of the former office building while introducing a striking new entrance, a signature ground-floor Bar & Grill, and upgraded guest accommodations. The hotel also incorporates renewable energy technology, including PV panels and Air Source Heat Pumps, ensuring a commitment to sustainability.

The site, which previously housed law firm Womble Bond Dickinson, underwent a complete transformation to meet the Dakota brand’s high standards of luxury and contemporary hospitality. The reconfigured courtyard at the front now serves as a convenient vehicle drop-off area, while bedroom terraces on the first floor offer guests an enhanced experience.

Marc Banks, of Evans Property Group, added: “We are incredibly proud to have brought the Dakota brand to Newcastle, a city known for its dynamic spirit and vibrant hospitality scene. This hotel will set new standards in style and service, offering visitors a world-class experience in the heart of the Quayside.”

