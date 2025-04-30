GRAHAM awarded £90m Quay & Deep-Water Berth which will serve as a Cruise Terminal and Offshore Wind Facility in Belfast

Leading construction company GRAHAM has been appointed by Belfast Harbour as the main contractor for the initial build phase of the new £90 million deep water terminal to facilitate increased cruise tourism and facilitate offshore wind projects.

With works commencing this month the project is set to be complete by 2027 and will see the construction of a new 340m long dual-purpose quay and deep water berth which will be able to accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise vessels, while also expanding the port’s capacity for offshore wind turbine assembly and installation.

With 146 cruise vessels scheduled to berth at Belfast Harbour this year – Belfast is already the busiest cruise port on the island and second busiest cruise port in the UK. The investment will futureproof Belfast’s position as a leading city for cruise tourism. It will also enable the growth of the already significant contribution of cruise tourism to the regional economy, estimated at between £20m-£25m per year.

Paul Scott GRAHAM Contracts Director said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Belfast Harbour to deliver this project, not only will it enhance Belfast’s position as leading cruise destination but will also play a crucial role in enabling the future of offshore wind energy in the region”.

“As the works commence, we will focus on working closely with key stakeholders and the local community delivering social value and creating impact for years to come”.

Chair of Belfast Harbour Dr. Theresa Donaldson said: “Having announced our ambitious new Advance Regional Prosperity strategy only a few months ago, it is exciting to be partnering with GRAHAM to commence work on the single biggest investment project in Belfast Harbour’s history.

“As a Trust Port, our primary responsibility is to maintain and develop the Port for the good of everyone in the region, and this project delivers on that mission. It will help us to attract more turnaround cruise calls to Belfast, boosting the economic contribution of cruise tourism, while also providing a pathway to our longer-term ambitions of facilitating the construction of the next generation of floating offshore windfarms, ultimately helping Northern Ireland and its neighbours to reach their clean energy and net zero targets. ”

It is an exciting project, which will create a new home for cruise tourism in the port. From 2028, the majority of cruise vessels arriving into Belfast Harbour will dock at the new deep-water berth. To maximise the opportunity for the regional economy the existing cruise hub will be returned to its original use as a full-time facility for offshore wind.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals