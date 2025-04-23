Hamworthy Heating provides Cambridge primary school with new Tyneham heat pump cascade installation

Two Tyneham 290HT 27kW air source heat pumps from Hamworthy Heating – a trusted British manufacturer and supplier of commercial heating and hot water products – have been installed in cascade for underfloor heating in a new extension at a primary school in Cambridge.

To accurately meet the heating requirements of the new school extension and ensure an even distribution of heat, the new system from Hamworthy Heating includes two 290HT 27kW Tyneham heat pumps with natural refrigerant, configured in a hydraulic cascade set up. The heat pumps are connected to a 500L buffer cylinder, which also features an electrical heating element, controlled by a BMS. The buffer connections, Exogel anti-freeze valves and degassers were also supplied by Hamworthy Heating.

This cascade arrangement allows for the heat capacity to be equally distributed according to the specific heating demands of the new school building.

Rather than rely on a larger single heat pump that could run inefficiently at partial load, the new cascade set up enables the units, which have inverter controlled compressors, to adjust their capacities as needed which will enable the school to achieve a more accurate match to its actual heating demand and optimise performance.

Additionally, as the new system can adjust to keep the heat pumps operating at their most efficient state, cycling of heat pumps and unnecessary energy consumption is avoided.

The two new Tyneham 290 HT installation also provides the school with increased protection against breakdowns. Unlike a single heat pump installation, which can result in complete downtime, the new system now supplies the new building with uninterrupted heating. Furthermore, as the workload is shared across two Tyneham heat pumps, stress and wear on individual components is significantly reduced.

Following a previously successful collaboration with Hamworthy Heating on the schools existing heating system, Sotham Engineering were keen to stick with a brand they could trust on the second phase of its project.

Ricky Harris, Sotham Engineering Services Ltd comments, “We choose Tyneham heat pumps due to their overall performance and efficiency. Having collaborated with Hamworthy during the first stage of the project, we found them easy to work with and always available to provide support and assistance”.

Building on the success of its popular Tyneham heat pump range, the new 290HT heat pump utilising natural refrigerant offers a co-efficiency of performance (COP) of up to 4.94 for optimum efficiency.

Quiet in operation, with noise levels as low as 64db(A), the latest 290HT heat pump range is available in five outputs from 15kW through to 50kW and can be cascaded to achieve higher outputs and can be combined with alternative Hamworthy Heating products to achieve a low-carbon hybrid heating system.

Following a successful installation, the new extension now benefits from a reliable and efficient heat pump system that will help the school to reduce its carbon footprint and lower operational costs.

For more information on the Tyneham 290HT commercial heat pump range, please visit www.hamworthy-heating.com/ or call 01202 662 552.

