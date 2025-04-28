Home from Home: Red Construction Group appointed on £31m Shoreditch student accommodation scheme

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, has announced the appointment of its London division by Infrastructure Investments Ltd to complete works on a £31m student accommodation project. This follows the completion of £1.8 m worth of enabling works from RED Construction’s Special Projects team.

Located close to Old Street Station in Shoreditch, and set to be completed in the Autumn, RED’s London team will carry out an extensive refurbishment and structural alterations increasing area from 47,000 sq ft to over 70,000 sq ft building in partnership with architects, ECE Westworks. Known as Willen House, the project has been designed to achieve a BREEAM rating of Excellent, taking the building’s height from six to eight storeys, whilst introducing a new façade with high-performance windows and glass-reinforced concrete. The refurbished student accommodation will house 208 bedrooms across seven floors, complemented by modern communal areas, together with two commercial units to the ground floor.

RED Construction’s appointment is a direct result of the group’s extensive skillset, evidenced by the successful completion of the first phase enabling works by the Special Projects division. RED’s expertise in student accommodation has been instrumental in driving forward several schemes, with the London, South West, and Special Projects teams in the process of delivering over £75m of student accommodation in excess of 500 beds this year.

Mark Iori, Managing Director of RED Construction London, commented: “Driven by growing demand, the student accommodation sector is a thriving, resilient market, and we are certainly seeing this influence our workstreams. The appointment of RED Construction London highlights the high standards delivered by the Special Projects team for the initial works, and how we create successful partnerships with clients like Infrastructure Investments.”

Steven Gardner, at Infrastructure Investments Ltd, added: “Due to the project’s prominent location in Shoreditch, it was important for us to partner with a main contractor that had extensive experience delivering complex inner-city schemes. RED Construction London’s track record, paired with RED Special Project’s quality of enabling works, instil certainty that the London team will deliver the vision for our Willen House project.”

RED Construction Group’s expertise in purpose-built student rooms is matched by its work in hotels, with the contractor’s South West division recently announcing the completed works on the UK’s first branded net zero hotel, voco Zeal Hotel at Exeter Science Park. Having been heavily involved from the design stage, RED Construction South West drew on their extensive knowledge of sustainable development to ensure the hotel would operate with industry-leading Energy Use Intensity (EUI) levels, a critical measure that will define building in the decades to come.

