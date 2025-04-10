Improving compliance and safety remains the top priority for FM industry, new survey reveals

New data reveals that the industry’s biggest challenges are budget constraints, under-staffing, and barriers to technology adoption

According to a recent survey, improving compliance and safety continues to be the number one priority for facilities management professionals. However, 14% of respondents expressed uncertainty about meeting building maintenance compliance standards, while only 23% plan to increase their investment in compliance and safety measures.

SFG20, the industry standard for building maintenance, surveyed 190 professionals from various roles across the built environment, construction and real estate to assess challenges and priorities regarding facility management. The survey reveals that while the industry faces significant pressure, professionals are focused on innovation and improvement, with clear priorities and strategies for 2025.

Compliance and safety as top priority

The survey reveals that improving compliance and safety remains the top priority for facilities management professionals. A significant 77% of respondents reported compliance to be at least a moderate challenge, reflecting the ongoing issue of meeting complex regulatory requirements.

Budget constraints and cost reduction

Budget constraints are currently the biggest challenge in the industry, as reported by 75% of respondents. At the same time, reducing operational costs is the second biggest priority for FM professionals. Rising energy costs, inflation, and supply chain disruptions all make it increasingly difficult to deliver quality and cost-efficient services within tight budgets.

As organisations strive to meet compliance demands and implement essential safety measures, 40% report a budget decrease over the past year, with 13% citing a significant reduction. 69% of facilities management professionals have the same or less budget than the previous year.

Meanwhile, staffing shortages are widening the talent gap in facilities management, with 80% of professionals reporting their facility management teams are understaffed, and 24% stating they are significantly understaffed.

Technology adoption

Digital transformation has become a core focus within the FM industry, as organisations seek to lever technology to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance compliance. 53% of respondents rated digital transformation as a ‘highly important’ strategic priority for their organisation.

However, high costs remain a major obstacle to technology adoption in facilities management, with 33% stating it as their main barrier. Many facility management teams work under tight budget constraints, making large-scale investment in digital advancements a struggle. Other challenges revealed were: integration with existing systems (19%), a lack of internal expertise (16%), and a resistance to change within the organisation (17%).

Kirsty Cogan, Managing Director at SFG20, says:

“As the facilities management industry evolves, improving the quality of asset data, achieving compliance, and controlling costs will be the key priorities in 2025. The survey findings highlight the significant pressures faced by professionals in the sector but also show how they are driving change and innovation to address these challenges.

“It’s encouraging to see the industry increasingly prioritising technology as a vital tool for achieving compliance and reducing operating costs. To overcome the significant challenges facing the sector, technology must play a central role. Recognising this, SFG20 are incorporating technologies such as AI search and asset mapping into our software and developing API integrations to assist industry with FM systems connectivity. A great way to start is to build a technology roadmap that is aligned to your organisation’s objectives”



Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals