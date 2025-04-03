Institute Announce New Youth Event to Boost Cleaning Industry Career Opportunities

The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) has announced a new event aimed at encouraging the next generation to consider careers within the professional cleaning industry.

For the first time, the industry-leading Institute will host its inaugural BICSc Youth Event which will take place on July 9th, 2025. The one-day event will shine a spotlight on the varied career opportunities in the cleaning sector and facilities management industry.

BICSc will be hosting this new event in collaboration with Youth Employment UK (YEUK) and together will showcase and explore exciting career options with experts from the sector, delivering dynamic presentations and participating in insightful, knowledge sharing panels.

BICSc Group Managing Director, Neil Spencer-Cook said: “This event is designed to give young people a comprehensive understanding of the diverse job roles available after leaving school, college, or university. Those attending will leave with a clearer picture of the multiple career paths that await them, and the skills needed to succeed.

“Hosted by BICSc, in collaboration with Youth Employment UK, this event underscores our commitment to being a youth-friendly, industry-friendly organisation that values its local community and the opportunities within it. It gives delegates the ideal opportunity to shape their future and discover the numerous possibilities to achieve and succeed in the cleaning and FM sectors!”

The event, which will be held at IET, Austin Court, Birmingham, will be staged during Youth Employment Week, 7th-11th July 2025 and will guide and highlight the breadth of the cleaning industry and wider FM roles available to students after leaving school, college or university.

Experts from BICSc and YEUK will share their own personal insights and experiences of their career successes to help inspire attendees to understand what can be achieved in both sectors. Discussions will also focus on early/extended careers in innovation in the industry.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “We are thrilled to be able to launch this new BICSc Youth Event which will offer a full day of presentations, panels, and exhibitions from youth-friendly companies operating within our industry. For sponsors and exhibitors, this is a unique chance to showcase their opportunities and connect with enthusiastic young talent and effectively promote their job openings and career prospects.”

“We are excited to share more information about the multitude of career opportunities available and inspire the next generation of specialists within the sector.”

BICSc is the largest independent professional and educational body within the cleaning industry. The are several sponsorship packages available and opportunities for organisations to exhibit at the exclusive event.

For more information about tickets, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities visit https://www.bics.org.uk/bicsc-youth-event/

