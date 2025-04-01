Kadans Science Partner commences construction of new purpose-built commercial science facility at Versa, King’s Cross

Latest facility expands Kadans’ coverage in King’s Cross life science cluster, following launch of neighbouring building, Mayde, and future developments on adjacent Tileyard Road

Tileyard Quarter will comprise over 300,000 sq ft of Kadans’ laboratory, office and GMP manufacturing space.

Kadans Science Partner (“Kadans”), a leading European investor in the development of ecosystems and real estate with a dedicated focus on knowledge-intensive sectors, has commenced construction on its purpose-built laboratory facility, Versa.

As the second project to be delivered by Kadans within the Tileyard Quarter in King’s Cross, London, this is a significant milestone for both the area and London’s life science sector more generally.

Due to complete in Q2 2026, and located at 4 Brandon Road, Versa will provide 51,500 sq ft of space, designed to accommodate a range of uses from CL2 labs to dedicated production and pilot spaces, supplying key King’s Cross specialisms including biomedical, life science, data, and precision medicine with cutting-edge facilities tailored to the needs of pioneering companies and individuals.

The four storey building will also include best-in-class amenities, such as dedicated cycle parking, on-site showers and private, landscaped external space for occupiers to enjoy, improving wellbeing, productivity and knowledge sharing.

This construction milestone extends Kadans’ commitment to Tileyard Quarter and London’s life science cluster, having recently launched its neighbouring 114,000 sq ft hub, Mayde, at the end of 2024.

Versa will supplement the existing facilities at Mayde, where tenants can access high quality GMP and pilot manufacturing facilities, fully operated CAT B spaces and CAT A labs complimented by associated write up, specifically designed to support expansion from research and development into commercialisation. The combination of these two buildings sets an exciting platform for Kadans’ further development plans to deliver over 300,000 sq ft of high specification laboratory, office and manufacturing space at Tileyard Quarter.

Occupiers of these spaces will not only benefit from access to Kadans’ wider, global support network of occupiers and partners but those situated within the Tileyard Quarter will also be part of a close-knit community of academics, creatives, independent businesses, and clinicians across King’s Cross.

Will Fogden, Head of Investment and Development at Kadans Science Partner, said: “Versa will be an enabler of Kadans’ growing ecosystem at King’s Cross, offering flexible, turn-key spaces designed to evolve with our tenants’ needs. Tileyard Quarter is more than just buildings, it’s a dynamic, mixed-use innovation district addressing the demand for space that fosters discovery, development, and collaboration.

“Kadans doesn’t deliver standard work or lab space. We pride ourselves on being experts in creating bespoke facilities that are curated to our occupiers’ needs and we are excited to continue delivering this world-class space here in King’s Cross.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Morgan Sindall and our other project partners including David Miller Architects, PSK, CB3, HDR, Hoare Lea and Steer for the collaborative role in bringing this shared vision to life.”

Richard Dobson, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Area Director for London, said: “This groundbreaking ceremony at King’s Cross marks a key milestone in the development of what will be an important cornerstone of London’s dynamic health and life sciences sector.

Once complete, Versa, 4 Brandon Road, will boost the amount of specialist labs and R&D space in the burgeoning Tileyard Quarter, complementing the facilities that have already been delivered in the now operational Mayde, 5-10 Brandon Road. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Kadans during the development and can’t wait to see what innovations and ideas will be born in this facility in the future.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals