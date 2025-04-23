Kier completes £30 million Bristol Development and Interaction appointed to deliver fit out

Practical completion reached at The Crescent Centre as fit out company appointed

On behalf of investment and development company CEG, Kier has completed the redevelopment of Crescent at Temple Quay in Bristol.

The building has been transformed to include a new two-storey feature façade, a rooftop extension and the addition of three private roof terraces, the most prominent of which offers unrivalled views over Temple Gardens from the fifth floor. The first letting has already been secured with OVO relocating its UK headquarters to 22,894 sq. ft of space, which includes the entire fifth floor and a fourth-floor suite.

Crescent offers 100,000 sq ft of office space and has the largest private garden in the city centre as an added benefit for its occupiers. There is also a secure weatherproof cycle park for 164 bikes and a repair docking facility, wellbeing and fitness studio with leisure club changing facilities.

As well as targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A, the building is targeting Net Zero Carbon in operation. Reuse of the existing structure provides a 45% reduction in upfront embodied carbon over new build, allied with best-in-class energy efficient heating and cooling, makes Crescent a compelling sustainability option.

CEG has now appointed Bath-based fit out specialist, Interaction, to deliver break out workspace and beautiful fitted office suites. The fitted office suites will provide occupiers with the option of taking tailor made space ready for immediate occupation or taking traditional office suites where they can deliver their own fit out.

Interaction’s Business Director, Hannah Eardley said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with CEG on such a transformative project. The design balances sustainability with a deep respect for the building’s heritage, incorporating nods to Bristol’s rich manufacturing history such as the original fabric racks and pottery. By reimagining communal areas with thoughtful, flexible design, we’re creating a space that really works for its occupiers, offering something for everyone. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to deliver not just a workplace, but a destination where community and sustainability are at the heart of the experience.”

Paul Richardson, Investment Manager at CEG, said; “Crescent sits in a prime location on Temple Back. This is a first-class redevelopment and Interaction’s interior design will deliver a contemporary and healthy place to work, supported by amenities including a ribbon business lounge, Temple Grind café, well-being and fitness studio.”

The development will offer floor plates of 18,000 sq ft. It also benefits from the ability to accommodate a range of requirements from 1,600 sq ft upwards. Carter Jonas and Savills have been appointed to launch the development to market.

Harry Allen, Director of Office Agency South-West at Savills, said: “Crescent offers exceptional space for small and growing businesses, from 16 desks to 180, it will create a vibrant and thriving business community. The building’s flexibility and market leading tenant amenities, from a private garden to a café and gym, will appeal to Bristol businesses seeking best in class working environments for their staff with Net Zero commitments.”

This £30 million investment is the latest in significant investments into the CEG Group’s portfolio in Bristol which, to date, stands at £234 million. The team is managing a 250,000 sq ft Bristol portfolio, has refurbished the Quorum, delivered the award-winning EQ at 111 Victoria Street and 1000 Aztec West.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals