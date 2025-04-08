Kier to Kick Off First Phase of University of Warwick’s £700m STEM Revolution

The University of Warwick has appointed Kier as the lead contractor for the first phase of its ambitious £700 million STEM Connect programme – a landmark development set to reshape the university’s science and engineering landscape.

As part of its long-term strategy to expand teaching and research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the university is investing heavily in state-of-the-art facilities, including a £425 million Science and Engineering Precinct at the heart of its campus.

Kier has been named preferred contractor for the opening phase of the programme, with construction expected to begin later this year following the completion of enabling works. Leading the design is BDP, acting as both lead consultant and principal designer.

Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Warwick, hailed the announcement as a significant milestone:

“Appointing a contractor for Phase 1 of the STEM Connect Programme marks a major step forward in what is a transformative journey – and fittingly, it comes in our 60th anniversary year.

“This initiative will not only enhance learning for our students, but also reinforce our global standing in STEM disciplines. We’re proud to be partnering with Kier – one of the UK’s top contractors – to realise this bold vision.”

Mark Dady, Managing Director of Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands, added:

“We’re delighted to be delivering the first phase of this forward-thinking project. Drawing on our expertise in creating world-class educational spaces, we aim to build a facility that fosters innovation, collaboration, and sustainability at the University of Warwick.”

CGI of the planned Science and Engineering Precinct (BDP)

