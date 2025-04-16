Liverpool John Moores University Campus Site for Sale

Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) has appointed CBRE to bring a 20 acre former campus site to market. The former IM Marsh campus site in Aigburth is for sale as a development opportunity, with CBRE seeking offers by 28th May on either an unconditional or subject to planning basis.

Situated off Barkhill Road in a South Liverpool suburb, four miles from Liverpool City Centre, the overall brownfield site contains a range of buildings varying in age and architectural style which were used as teaching accommodation, halls of residences and indoor facilities along with a number of redundant playing pitches. The buildings, which include two with Grade II listed status, comprise a combined circa 213,000 sq ft.

The site sale is in-keeping with the university’s estates strategy which has been focused on bringing all activities into the city centre to work more efficiently and sustainably. Over recent years, students have increasingly opted for city-based teaching and living accommodation. With a student population of over 27,000, LJMU has responded by investing in high quality campus facilities in both the city centre and around the Mount Pleasant area, including the development of the former Copperas Hill site which now features the award-winning student life building and sports facilities.

Kieran McLaughlin, Senior Director, UK Development & Residential at CBRE, said; “The university vacated the site a number of years ago with no teaching or other student-facing activity at IM Marsh since 2020. The site has been secured throughout that time and the university has been actively engaged with the neighbourhood to keep local residents updated and informed. The release of the IM Marsh site will allow LJMU to invest further in developing student-facing services, specialist facilities and the continued maintenance of an extensive campus portfolio in the city centre.

“Land such as this is in high demand and we are looking forward to reviewing bids from interested parties seeking to bring this vacant site back into use to contribute to the local economy.”

