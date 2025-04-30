Meadfleet Launch Buzz and Flutter Campaign to Support Biodiversity

Meadfleet Ltd, a leader in open space management, is proud to announce the launch of its Buzz and Flutter Campaign, as part of the company’s 30th anniversary celebrations. Building on the success of their award-winning Bee Friendly Campaign, this new initiative expands Meadfleet’s commitment to biodiversity by supporting not only bees but also butterflies and birds.

As the company celebrates three decades of green space management, the campaign focuses on providing additional habitats and food sources to help reverse a decline in wildlife numbers.

David King, Managing Director of Meadfleet Ltd, said: “To help us celebrate 30 years of open space management, we’re launching the Buzz and Flutter Campaign to support bees, butterflies, and birds. Our goal is to boost populations across the open spaces we manage, creating vibrant, nature-rich areas for wildlife and local communities.”

The decline in wildlife numbers is largely due to a loss of habitats. As a leader in open space management, with over 350 developments in its management, Meadfleet Ltd is uniquely positioned to address this challenge by enhancing spaces where these species can thrive.

Bees, butterflies, and birds play a vital role in the ecosystem—bees and butterflies are key pollinators essential to our food supply, while birds contribute to biodiversity through pest control, seed dispersal, and pollination. Beyond their ecological importance, living in nature-rich environments has been shown to significantly improve mental health and overall well-being for residents.

The campaign reflects Meadfleet’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and delivering a legacy of biodiverse open spaces that support the wellbeing of its customers. The management company will cover all costs of the initiative helping to ensure a brighter future for wildlife and communities. Key targets include:

Planting 150 oak trees

Installing 10,000sqm of new wildflower

Adding 5km of hedgerow

Planting 100,000 nature-friendly bulbs

Donating 2000 bird feeders to customers and communities

As part of the Buzz and Flutter Campaign, Meadfleet Ltd is supporting three leading wildlife charities: Butterfly Conservation, Buglife, and Actions for Swifts. These organisations are at the forefront of protecting and nurturing wildlife.

David King concluded, “Together, we can make a meaningful difference. We encourage everyone to learn more about the work of these charities and contribute to wildlife protection.”

For more information about the Buzz and Flutter Campaign, please visit https://www.meadfleet.co.uk/buzzandflutter/

https://butterfly-conservation.org/ https://www.actionforswifts.com/ https://www.buglife.org.uk/

