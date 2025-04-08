New research reveals the 10 strongest trade brands in the UK

The 10 highest performing trade brands in the UK have been revealed, with Screwfix, Wickes and Capgemini taking the top spots.

The insights were generated using Jaywing’s Marketing Impact Score (MIS) – the ultimate fully objective measure of digital performance, providing a contextual comparison between brands by measuring a brand’s strength at driving digital traffic to its website.

Within the trade industry, MIS revealed that the brand with the most power to drive digital traffic in the UK is Screwfix.

The top 10 highest performing trade brands in the UK are:

Screwfix (5236) Wickes (4842) Capgemini (4817) Thales (4704) CGI (4684) General Electric (GE) (4646) BAE Systems (4634) Arup (4631) Travis Perkins (4566) WSP (4523)

MIS was developed by Jaywing’s Accelerator Lab, the driving force behind the integrated marketing agency’s industry-leading AI marketing solutions.

MIS gives companies the power to objectively compare performance against competitors, track progress over time and identify opportunities to optimise marketing strategies across digital channels.

Catherine Kelly, Managing Director at Jaywing, said: “The launch of our Marketing Impact Score is the latest in a long line of innovations driven by the team in our Accelerator Lab.

“It marks a significant leap forward in empowering brands to make informed, data-driven decisions that drive measurable growth and improve their competitive positioning.”

The Marketing Impact Score is now available, giving brands immediate access to their headline score as well as those of their competitors. With free access to up to six months of historical data, plus the ability to access channel scores and more detailed insights from Jaywing’s experts, businesses can easily track their performance and monitor progress over time.

For more information about the Marketing Impact Score, including the top performing brands in different industries, and how to see the data for your brand, visit: https://mis.jaywing.com/

