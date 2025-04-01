Oak Grange Primary School: Delivering Durable and Sustainable Roofing for Derby’s Growing Educational Infrastructure

With a population growth exceeding 5% over the past decade, Derby faces increased pressure on its educational infrastructure. To address this, Derby City Council has committed £30 million to expand school capacity, including the newly constructed Oak Grange Primary School at Boulton Moor. This state-of-the-art facility provides 354 primary school places, to meet the needs of a rapidly growing residential area.

A collaborative effort between Langley, Advanced Roofing, and main contractor Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, the project underscores the value of integrating durable and efficient roofing systems within public sector developments.

The Need for Resilient Infrastructure

Derby City Council required a roofing solution that balanced longevity, sustainability, and compliance with stringent building standards. Langley’s TA-20 flat roof waterproofing system emerged as the ideal choice, offering a 20-year Insurance Backed Guarantee (IBG) covering design, product, and workmanship.

The project serves as a benchmark in achieving energy efficiency and safety, with a U-Value of 0.15 W/m²K, surpassing the energy efficiency standards set by Part L of the Building Regulations. Langley’s TA-20 roofing system’s BRoof(t4) certification assured compliance with Part B fire safety regulations, solidifying the project’s alignment with technical and regulatory requirements. Together, these features highlight how innovation and compliance can work hand in hand to create exceptional new-build educational environments.

Why TA-20?

Langley’s TA-20 system was specifically chosen to meet Derby City Council’s requirements for a reinforced bituminous membrane (RBM) system that delivered reliable waterproofing and thermal efficiency.

The TA-20 system offers several key advantages that made it an ideal choice for the project. Its cost-effectiveness ensures long-term durability at a practical price point, helping the council minimize operational costs. Additionally, the system’s high thermal efficiency significantly reduces heating and cooling expenses, promoting both environmental and economic sustainability. The straightforward installation process further contributed to the project’s success, enabling the roofing work to be completed smoothly within the two-month timeline.

Langley’s technical team supported Advanced Roofing with weekly site visits to ensure adherence to compliance standards, including BS6229 and NHBC Technical Standards. The result is a roof optimised for durability and sustainability, tailored to the needs of a growing educational hub.

Efficient Execution

The partnership between Langley and Advanced Roofing ensured smooth project execution despite the tight schedule. By maintaining close collaboration and leveraging Langley’s extensive technical expertise, the team completed the roof installation on time, meeting both safety and quality requirements.

The ease of use of the TA-20 system allowed Advanced Roofing to execute the project without the need for major design customisations, ensuring rapid installation without compromising quality. This straightforward approach proved essential for the school’s timely opening and long-term operational efficiency.

A Sustainable Solution

By integrating Langley’s TA-20 roofing system, Oak Grange Primary School achieves significant sustainability gains, aligning with Derby City Council’s environmental goals. The system’s high-performance insulation reduces energy consumption, supporting the council’s commitment to minimising emissions across public estates.

Supporting Educational Growth

The successful collaboration between Derby City Council, Langley, Advanced Roofing, and Morgan Sindall highlights the importance of reliable partnerships in public sector projects. Oak Grange Primary School now stands as a benchmark for sustainable, high-quality educational facilities, ensuring comfort and efficiency for generations to come.

Dean Jetson, supply chain manager at Morgan Sindall said: “Delivering Oak Grange Primary School was an exciting challenge that allowed us to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation. Partnering with Langley and Advanced Roofing enabled us to not only meet the project requirements but also exceed the expectations of Derby City Council in terms of sustainability and operational efficiency.”

Connor Wignall, senior estimator at Advanced Roofing, said: “Our collaboration on Oak Grange Primary School shows the critical role roofing systems play in creating sustainable and efficient educational environments. Working with Langley’s TA-20 system meant that we were able to deliver a solution that meets Derby City Council’s rigorous specifications and provides long-term durability and energy efficiency. It’s rewarding to see how this project will contribute to Derby’s growing educational infrastructure while supporting environmental goals.”

Simon Griffiths, new build national sales manager from Langley said: “This project presented an opportunity to showcase the adaptability of our TA-20 system in a new-build school setting. Collaborating with Advanced Roofing allowed us to tailor a solution that addresses both the immediate and long-term needs of Derby City Council.”

As Derby City Council continues to expand its educational infrastructure, Langley’s TA-20 system stands as a benchmark in delivering cost-effective, high-quality roofing solutions that support sustainability and community development goals. This project underscores Langley’s commitment to combining technical expertise with responsive collaboration, providing solutions that are resilient, compliant, and designed for the long-term benefit of public facilities.

For more on Langley’s roofing solutions and services, see Langley.co.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals