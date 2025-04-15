Plans for the first office building at Brabazon follow start of construction on new train station

YTL Developments has now submitted a planning application for a landmark Grade-A office building that will be the gateway to Brabazon, located next to the new train station.

The new eight-storey office development will be the first permanent commercial space at Brabazon and marks the first step in delivering a business address like no other in North Bristol.

Designed by AHR Architects, it will deliver the Grade-A office specification businesses need, as well as the amenities and connectivity that their high-skilled staff expect.

At a time when there is a shortage of new commercial buildings in Bristol city centre, Brabazon will now offer the same quality space occupiers would expect from a prime urban location. The new offices will meet modern sustainability standards, targeting EPC A rating, BREEAM Outstanding and NABERS 5* ratings as well as WiredScore Platinum certification for connectivity.

But unlike Aztec West or other dedicated business parks, Brabazon is also a more accessible location. Not only is the new building located immediately above the new station, but it will also actually house a ticket office, making it just the third in the region after Bristol Temple Meads and Bristol Parkway to be staffed.

“The start of construction on the new station at Brabazon earlier this month is a game changer for North Bristol.

“At a time when Central Bristol is struggling to meet demand for top-quality commercial space, now city centre occupiers have a genuine and sustainable alternative. Brabazon will offer all the advantages of the city centre and amazing road access to the M4 and M5, but none of the compromises of traditional uninspiring, car-dependent business parks.

“The first new Grade A office space at Brabazon is a landmark moment for the new neighbourhood. Located next to the new train station at Brabazon, it will provide the area’s world-leading commercial cluster with the space, connectivity and opportunity to grow and expand.”

The new train station will connect to Bristol Temple Meads in less than 15 minutes, providing easy access to the Ministry of Defence at Filton Abbey Wood and to Bristol University’s new Temple Quarter Campus.

In addition, the thousands of staff working at engineering, aviation and technology companies like Airbus, GKN and Rolls-Royce, will now be able to take the train to work from Lawrence Hill, Stapleton Road and Ashley Down. The University of the West of England’s Frenchay Campus is also less than 1.5 miles away from the new station and office, while the M4 MetroBus will connect directly to Bristol Parkway station.

Alongside the connectivity, it will also offer employees all the amenities that they would expect of city centre office space. There will be a retail dining space on the ground floor for food, spilling out onto the public square that will be the gateway to the new neighbourhood. 107 cycle spaces and shower facilities will encourage office staff to walk, run or cycle to work. And with the new Arena coming soon, the offices at Brabazon will offer all the lifestyle advantages needed to attract and retain high-skilled talent.

This new landmark will comprise 123,330 square feet of Grade A office space in total, located in the heart of North Bristol’s world-leading commercial cluster, where approximately 48,000 people work in high-value manufacturing, life science and technology industries. Up to 800 people are expected to work in the building when it is fully occupied. Typical floor plates measure 13,190 sq ft of net useable space, with the ability to subdivide space into a number of different combinations.

YTL Developments has submitted a planning application for the new office building at Brabazon this week. Subject to planning approval, construction would be undertaken by the YTL Group’s in-house contracting firm – YTL Construction UK – and is expected to complete in early 2028.

The new commercial buildings are part of YTL Developments’s approved masterplan for Brabazon, which includes over 6,500 new homes, 2,000 beds of student accommodation, and 86 acres of public squares, parks and playing fields. The 3.7m square feet of commercial space will support up to 30,000 jobs, while over £100 million is being invested in sustainable transport infrastructure.

Brabazon is already established as one of the best new residential addresses in the West Country. The largest dedicated student accommodation project in the region is currently under construction, while the innovative Boxworks container-based workspace studios are already incubating a new generation of early-stage and start-up businesses.

The announcement of the first permanent commercial space at Brabazon is the next stage in the evolution of this award-winning new city district into a thriving new neighbourhood for Bristol.

Adam Spall at AHR Architects said:

“This new first office building at Brabazon makes a bold statement. It sets a new standard for sustainable design that aligns with the environmental goals of a modern business. The thoughtfully designed ground floor seamlessly blends the private office space with the station entrance, publicly accessible cafe and vibrant public square.

“Offering cutting edge amenities, rail connectivity and an inspiring workplace environment, the new building will provide businesses with everything they need to attract the next generation of talent to Bristol.”

Visit Brabazon.co.uk to learn more about Station Office building.

