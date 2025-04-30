Powerday strengthens sustainability goals with Cat® rebuild investment.

Finning has helped leading waste management company Powerday bolster their sustainability goals by facilitating the rebuild of two Cat® 966M wheel loaders.

London-based waste management and recycling services company Powerday, has saved money while also reducing its carbon and material consumption by commissioning the rebuild of two of their Cat 966M wheel loaders. Finning UK and Ireland, the world’s largest dealer of Cat machines, parts and aftermarket services, utilised workshop and engineer expertise to rebuild the machines from the ground up. This marks the first 966M rebuilds Finning has completed specifically for the waste industry.

The World Steel Association calculates that the steel industry generates between 7 and 9% of global emissions, and on average 1.92 tonnes of Co2 are emitted for every tonne of steel produced. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Powerday commissioned Finning to rebuild two wheel loaders instead of buying new, saving on the Co2 emissions that would result from manufacturing a new machine.

In recent years, the transition of the UK waste and recycling industry from a linear to a circular economy has been widely discussed, emphasising reusing materials to reduce the dependency on landfill sites and Co2 emissions. Finding innovative ways to integrate a circular economy has been at the forefront of their sustainability mission at Powerday. The rebuild options and processes at Finning align with both the wider call for sustainability in the waste and recycling industry, and Powerday’s own sustainability strategy.

Nick Savvides, Corporate Account Manager at Finning UK and Ireland said: “Cat machines are designed to be rebuilt, maximising the original investment for our customers. By opting to have their Cat 966M wheel loaders rebuilt as opposed to buying new, Powerday has not only saved money but has underlined its strong commitment to sustainability.

“The rebuild process restores machines to like-new condition but saves on the material consumption and carbon emissions that go into building a brand-new machine. By reducing waste and conserving resources, our rebuilds are an attractive proposition for companies looking to meet their sustainability targets, maximise the machines lifespan and save on capital expenditure.

“We were also able to save the company money on the overall purchase price by offering Cat Finance at 0% hire purchase, which included machine warranty.”

Cat certified rebuilds are designed to maximise the life cycle of machines and enhance their capabilities. In the process of rebuilding the Cat 966M’s, Finning were able to upgrade the machines with the latest technology.

Tara Crossan, Associate Director at Powerday said: “Having the rebuilds commissioned was not only an opportunity to make our machines like-new, but to enhance them with all the latest technology that will continue to support our sustainability strategy.

“Finning guided us through the process, demonstrating how the latest telematics software can optimise fleet efficiency, conserve fuel and reduce operational emissions. We are pleased to have underlined our commitment to creating a sustainable future for the waste industry by having our machines rebuilt, and we are excited to utilise the newly integrated technology to support our move towards a low-carbon future.”

