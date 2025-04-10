Salix delivers decarbonisation work across the UK and has now secured silver status as a Carbon Literate Organisation

Salix Finance, which supports governments across the UK achieve net zero targets, is celebrating after being accredited as a silver Carbon Literate Organisation by The Carbon Literacy Project.

The award recognises commitment to equip teams with the knowledge and skills to actively reduce their carbon emissions and to contribute to a net zero future.

To achieve this accreditation team members from across the organisation completed carbon literacy training.

Achieving silver status fits with the Salix mission to ‘help save the planet’ and the leadership provided in decarbonisation for other public bodies, as well as sustainability in every aspect of the business.

We hope it will serve as inspiration for other public sector organisations to follow.

Going forward, Salix remains dedicated to helping organisations with the tools they need to reduce emissions at a personal, community, and organisational level.

Salix chief executive, Kevin Holland, said: “We’re on a mission to help save the planet, supporting public sector organisations to reduce their environmental impact.

“In order to provide leadership in this sector, we want to invest in our people to continually build the knowledge and skills they need.

“That’s why we’re committed to carbon literacy training for everyone here.

“I’m very proud we’ve been recognised with silver status by the Carbon Literacy Project.”

Carbon literacy consultant, Georgina Patel, said: “Salix is focused on supporting clients with decarbonisation.

“It has also been very clear that it is also serious about reducing its own organisational carbon footprint.

“Through Carbon Literacy training, Salix’s employees have fully embraced their learning about the climate crisis we all face, and to understand what that means to them as individuals and in their job roles.”

The Carbon Literacy Trust was formed in September 2013. It is incorporated as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO).

The Trust’s aim is to advance the education of the public in the conservation, protection and improvement of the physical and natural environment through the dissemination of carbon literacy. It offers training to organisations and individuals.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals