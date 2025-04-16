Spectacular Drone Footage Shows Construction On Track for Student Accommodation at 292-298 St Vincent Street, Glasgow

Spectacular drone footage has captured construction progress of high-quality student accommodation at 292-298 St Vincent Street, Glasgow which is on schedule for completion in summer 2026. Developer Artisan Real Estate and Homes for Students, the UK’s largest independent student management company, are partnering with building contractor GRAHAM on the £70 million scheme.

The completed development, to be known as St Vincent Studios, will provide 321 high quality self-contained studio apartments together with a range of additional facilities and amenities over 16 floors. This includes a dedicated reception, study rooms and common areas together with private dining, a gym, cinema room, roof terraces and secure internal cycle storage for 160 bikes.

The drone footage shows progress on the building’s concrete superstructure is now well underway since construction started in September 2024. “It’s very exciting to see the building coming out of the ground, well on schedule for completion in summer 2026,” says Artisan Real Estate’s Managing Director for Scotland, David Westwater. “The next six months will see a big difference as we complete the concrete frame and floors and look forward to topping out the building. The completed development will meet the urgent need for high-quality purpose-built student accommodation in the city. The site is in a superb city centre location, within easy walking or cycling distance to several higher and further education establishments.”

Gary Holmes, Regional Managing Director at GRAHAM Building North, adds: “It’s good to work with Artisan Real Estate to deliver attractive student residences within Glasgow city centre to alleviate the continued demand. Our team is now successfully bringing the development out of the ground, breathing life back into a site which has remained vacant for almost six years.”

The completed development will be managed by Homes for Students, the largest independent student management company in the UK. Chief Executive Officer Martin Corbett says: “We are pleased to be working closely with Artisan Real Estate to ensure this will be a best-in-class, purpose-built scheme. We will be creating high-quality accommodation and amenities for students to enjoy, providing an exceptional user experience using the skills of our property team to foster and support student wellbeing whilst closely integrating with the local community.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals