The University of Warwick to partner with Kier to deliver ambitious STEM Connect Programme

The University of Warwick’s bold vision for new world-leading STEM facilities has taken a significant step forward with Kier appointed as the preferred lead contractor to deliver Phase 1 of the project. This announcement represents a key milestone in the wider Connect Programme which is an unprecedented £700 million capital investment in STEM and Social Sciences.

The development, at the University’s West Midlands campus, will deliver innovative spaces, including cutting-edge laboratories, to enable the University to build on its interdisciplinary approach, diversify learning opportunities, reinforce the University’s internationally-recognised work in science and research, and enhance the campus experience for students, staff and stakeholders.

A wealth of new courses in STEM will enhance the learning options available to undergraduate and postgraduate students and help attract some of the brightest young minds from across the world. It will also harness meaningful, innovation-led research and collaboration with partners on a regional, national and international scale to address global challenges, such as protecting crops against insects and providing therapeutics and diagnosis for neglected tropical diseases.

Since its inception, The University of Warwick has been a trailblazer in pioneering research, leading innovations to develop sustainable materials and manufacturing processes to combat environmental damage.

Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor of The University of Warwick, said:

“Appointing a contractor to deliver Phase 1 of the STEM Connect Programme is a really big moment in the journey of the Connect Programme and is a timely milestone in the University’s 60th anniversary year.

“The STEM Connect Programme is a transformative initiative that will not only enhance learning opportunities for our students, but also strengthen our global reputation as a leader in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We are excited to partner with Kier to bring this ambitious vision to life, and the appointment of one of Britain’s strongest contractors is a major milestone and reflects the pace of our delivery.”

Professor Mark Williams, Academic Lead of the STEM Connect Programme, said:

“This major investment clearly demonstrates our commitment to fostering innovation and advancing research that has real-world impact. The state-of-the-art infrastructure being provided will underpin the delivery of our pioneering education programmes.

“We are looking forward to working with Kier to bring to life our vision for new, world-leading facilities in STEM.”

Mark Dady, Managing Director for Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands, said:

“We are thrilled to be named as the preferred lead contractor for this prestigious STEM Connect Programme at The University of Warwick.

“This transformative project represents a significant investment in the University’s future, and we look forward to bringing our experience of delivering world-class educational facilities to create a building that will enable and inspire collaboration, innovation and sustainability on campus.”

Kier has extensive experience in delivering education projects, having previously completed a state-of-the-art facility in Liverpool’s Knowledge Quarter for the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. This new facility serves as a hub for research, innovation and education, reinforcing Kier’s commitment to creating cutting-edge learning environments.

The wider Connect Programme, announced last year, supports the five objectives laid out in the University’s Excellence with Purpose 2030 strategy and will strengthen the regional economy by creating more than 1,500 construction-related jobs over the lifetime of the project.

The STEM Connect Programme forms the first phase of the wider programme. Kier is due to commence construction when all enabling works have been completed later this year.

