Transformational upgrades set for Huddersfield station with 30-day closure confirmed

Huddersfield station will be closed from Saturday 30 August until Monday 29 September 2025 to enable major Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) engineering work.

The ongoing upgrade of the Grade I listed station – which began over a year ago – is key to unlocking the benefits of improved rail travel across the North, and this marks the most significant stage of the programme to date.

The work set for the back end of summer includes major track and platform remodelling, which once the wider rail upgrades are complete in Huddersfield, will transform the layout of the station and enable more trains with more seats to run through the area on a greener, more reliable railway.

These upgrades will pave the way for further infrastructure improvements in the near future, with the installation of a new, accessible footbridge and the restoration of the historic Grade II listed tearooms, which were carefully dismantled in 8,000 different pieces last year so they can be repainted and relocated to a new location on the platform.

The restoration of the iconic station roof canopy continues, with the scaffolding and coverings of one section to be removed in the coming weeks. The renovation of one of the country’s remaining few ‘Euston style’ roofs has been meticulously planned with engineers preserving the canopy’s historic features whilst enhancing its durability for future generations.

During this 30-day closure, no trains will run through the station, with diversionary routes and rail replacement buses in operation to keep customers on the move. Following the 30-day closure, only three platforms will be in operation on a temporary basis.

Gareth Hope, TRU Sponsor, said:

“Our upgrade of Huddersfield station is one of the most important projects across the entire TRU programme, and this 30-day closure will allow us to take a giant leap towards giving the station a deserved makeover without harming its heritage.

“Ultimately, the work in Huddersfield is key to improving the journeys of millions of people across the North – increasing the number of tracks through the station and remodelling its platforms means we will will be able to run faster, more frequent trains with enhanced capacity in the future.

“We’re pleased with the recent programme milestones in Huddersfield and are excited for these to progress further in the summer.”

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said:

“The 30-day closure is a milestone in the history of Huddersfield railway station that will pave the way for the future benefits of the TRU programme to be unlocked and I’d like to thank everyone who’s working hard in the background to turn this into a major success.

“During the closure, TPE won’t be able to run trains through the station for 30 days, with Brighouse functioning as the gateway to Huddersfield in those weeks. We’ll have more information on how our customers can travel across the Pennines in June, but for now, we encourage you to put these dates in your diaries.”

