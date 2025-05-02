Construction of college Welcome Hub enabling Stepnell to support next generation into construction

STEPNELL has completed the core structure of a new communal area that will link two technical and vocational teaching blocks at New College Swindon.

With the reinforced concrete structure now in place and the steel framing on the external facade complete, the new central two-storey Welcome Hub will integrate the college’s Lyra and Phoenix buildings at the North Star Campus, New College Swindon’s technical and vocational teaching facility.

Secured under the Procure Partnerships Framework (PPF) and due to open in August ahead of the next academic year, the project will incorporate a centralised reception area, as well as upstairs meeting rooms, offices, welfare facilities and a multi-faith room. This will create a new entrance that affords easier traffic flow, room availability, accessibility and security provision.

Rob Speirs, regional director at Stepnell, said: “We aim to deliver the new central hub through an approach to construction that, like the design, is harmonious with the existing facilities and meets the needs of students and staff to enhance the on-campus experience.”

Externally, the scope of works will also include landscaping to enhance its visual appeal and a dedicated drop-off zone to optimise pedestrian and traffic flow.

To support its social value commitments to the project, complete construction partner Stepnell has been liaising closely with senior staff in supporting the delivery of its construction related courses at the college. A work experience programme provides students with site visits and the opportunity to be supervised while gaining valuable experience of working alongside a range of bricklayers, carpenters, electricians and plumbers.

To date, more than 120 students studying various technical and construction-related disciplines have been provided with visits to the live construction site, and this is scheduled to expand with the start of a comprehensive work experience and careers support programme that spans over 13 weeks during the summer months.

Rob added: “Through close collaboration across various construction-related teaching specialisms we are ensuring that the live site is facilitating the opportunity to enhance the learning experience of the technical college students.

“Our commitment to student engagement is testament to the strong relationship we have built with PPF to deliver phenomenal project value in the public sector.”

Matt Butcher, vice president of commercial skill & partnerships at New College Swindon said: “Students undertaking work experience is vital at New College Swindon, so for them to have this opportunity to work alongside Stepnell and gain a vast range of real-world experience is fantastic.”

To find out more about Stepnell, visit www.stepnell.co.uk

