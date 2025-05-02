Frasers Group Doubles Up with New Openings at Westfield Stratford

Frasers Group has strengthened its retail presence in the capital with the opening of two new stores at Westfield Stratford City in East London, unveiling new locations for both Sports Direct and FLANNELS.

As part of its ongoing London expansion strategy, Sports Direct has launched a two-storey, 20,000 sq ft flagship store. The new space offers a wide range of apparel, footwear, and sports equipment for men, women, and children, featuring top brands including Nike, Adidas, PUMA, Under Armour, New Balance, and ASICS. The store also includes a dedicated section for GAME, the gaming and technology arm of the Frasers portfolio.

Lauren Barrie, Group Head of Retail at Frasers Group, said the move underlines the importance of London as a key growth market: “The launch of our Westfield Stratford store follows major openings on Oxford Street and at White City, reinforcing our ambition to create cutting-edge retail destinations in the capital.”

Alongside Sports Direct, FLANNELS has opened a 5,000 sq ft boutique at the centre, offering a curated selection of luxury and contemporary fashion across menswear, womenswear, footwear, and accessories.

Barrie added: “FLANNELS Stratford marks another step in our ongoing commitment to reimagining the luxury shopping experience. Even in the face of broader retail headwinds, we remain focused on delivering high-quality, immersive environments that meet the evolving expectations of today’s consumer.”

The dual openings are part of Frasers Group’s wider strategy to modernise and elevate its retail offering across key urban locations, blending accessible sportswear with premium fashion in high-footfall shopping destinations.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals