Increased confidence amongst project profession for the UK achieving its 2050 Net Zero targets – APM survey shows over half of project professionals are confident.

Over half (52 %) of project professionals are very confident that the UK will meet its net zero targets by 2050. This is compared to just 31% who were asked the question by APM back in 2023 – following the UK Government’s adjustments to net zero goals including pushing back the deadline for the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and the phasing out of gas boilers.

With the government’s net zero policies being widely debated across industry, by politicians and climate experts at the current time, APM’s survey of 1,000 project professionals carried out by research consultants Censuswide), shows that over half of respondents working in the following sectors say they are confident in the 2050 net zero goals being met:

Automotive sector – 55%

Construction sector – 55%

Engineering sector – 59%

Transport & logistics – 57%

Project professionals are the strategic changemakers who deliver projects that enable sustainability transformations. With the current focus on decarbonisation and net zero, business leaders are being urged to listen to their project experts and invest properly in projects and the people who deliver them, to ensure success.

The main reasons given by respondents for confidence in the 2050 targets being met is action being taken by their company are:

action being taken by their company (51% of respondents)

action taken by their industry sector (49%)

due to international measures being taken (49%)

Of the minority of respondents (4%) who say they aren’t confident (44% said only somewhat confident) in the UK meeting net zero in 2050, the main reason given was not enough action being taken by their industry sector (47% of respondents) and that the 2050 target has always been unrealistic (37%). In 2023, just over 9% of respondents said they weren’t confident in the UK meeting net zero by 2050.

The survey also highlights that 45% think their company is currently doing too much to support the 2025 ambitions, compared to 36% who think their company is doing too little. When asked the same question in 2023, just 28% of project professionals thought their company was doing too much, with over half 52% saying too little is being done.

However, when it comes to skills and the talent pipeline of project professionals, APM found that four in 10 (42%) project professionals strongly agree that there aren’t enough project professionals in the talent pipeline in the UK to sustain the future delivery of net zero projects. When the same question was asked in 2023 just 27% strongly agreed that there aren’t enough project professionals.

Professor Adam Boddison

Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive of APM said: “It is positive to see an increased confidence across the project profession in the UK meeting its 2050 net zero ambitions. As the effects of climate change become increasingly apparent, there has been a marked global shift towards the net zero transition, prioritising national plans for the reduction of carbon emissions. The project profession stands at the crossroads of this transition, ensuring complex environmental targets are translated into actionable, efficient, and achievable strategies.

“As highlighted, there are evident concerns over the talent pipeline in sustaining the effective delivery of net zero projects. It is vital that UK business leaders and government address the growing need for qualified project professionals at all levels, and that adequate investment is made through skills development, recruitment and greater engagement in the professionalisation of the profession. Without skilled project leadership, net zero goals risk being delayed, overbudget, or unfulfilled.”

APM has resources available for project professionals to find out more about sustainable practices in project management and the delivery of net zero, including recent research paper Are we ready for net zero in project management? The challenges and strategies for project professionals in the delivery of UK major projects and a Sustainability Interest Network giving professionals the chance to knowledge share and gain further understanding and good practice in sustainability across the profession. Visit apm.org for further details.

All figures have been rounded to the nearest 1%

A total of 1 , 000 project professionals in the UK were surveyed by research company Censuswide on behalf of APM

The main ways in which project professionals say their organisation is incorporating net zero planning into their projects is:

Ensuring minimum carbon footprint across the supply chain (35% of respondents)

Including sustainability and environmental measures within project benefits (33%)

Using low carbon/sustainable materials (33%).

